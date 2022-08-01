Update-Subject Identified **DCI INVESTIGATES CEDAR RAPIDS OFFICER-INVOLVED SHOOTING

August 1, 2022

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa: The individual involved in the July 30, 2022 shooting with Officers of the Cedar Rapids Police Department has been identified as:

Brandon Lee Nelson, age 23 of Cedar Rapids.

Nelson is currently being treated at the University of Iowa Hospital and his discharge is pending. The Cedar Rapids Officers names will be released, pending interviews with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.

No additional information will be released at this time.

July 30, 2022

Officer Involved Shooting Investigation-Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa: On July 30, 2022, at approximately 3:52 AM, Cedar Rapids Police Officers conducted a vehicle stop for erratic driving in the 2200 block of Glass Road NE. The driver of the vehicle brandished a firearm and gunfire was exchanged between the driver and two Cedar Rapids Police Officers. The driver sustained gunshot injures and is currently being treated at the University of Iowa Hospital. The Police Officers were not injured.

The Iowa Department of Public Safety’s Division of Criminal Investigation was requested to investigate the incident.

The name of the injured subject will not be released at this time, pending notification of family. The names of the Police Officers will not be released at this time.

