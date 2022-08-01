Update-Subject Identified **DCI INVESTIGATES CEDAR RAPIDS OFFICER-INVOLVED SHOOTING
August 1, 2022
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa: The individual involved in the July 30, 2022 shooting with Officers of the Cedar Rapids Police Department has been identified as:
Brandon Lee Nelson, age 23 of Cedar Rapids.
Nelson is currently being treated at the University of Iowa Hospital and his discharge is pending. The Cedar Rapids Officers names will be released, pending interviews with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.
No additional information will be released at this time.
July 30, 2022
Officer Involved Shooting Investigation-Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa: On July 30, 2022, at approximately 3:52 AM, Cedar Rapids Police Officers conducted a vehicle stop for erratic driving in the 2200 block of Glass Road NE. The driver of the vehicle brandished a firearm and gunfire was exchanged between the driver and two Cedar Rapids Police Officers. The driver sustained gunshot injures and is currently being treated at the University of Iowa Hospital. The Police Officers were not injured.
The Iowa Department of Public Safety’s Division of Criminal Investigation was requested to investigate the incident.
The name of the injured subject will not be released at this time, pending notification of family. The names of the Police Officers will not be released at this time.
Media Contact:
Special Agent in Charge Richard Rahn
563.320.5109-cell
ABOUT THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
The Iowa Department of Public Safety (DPS) is the largest law enforcement agency in the state. It includes six divisions and several bureaus, all working together with local, state and federal government agencies and the private sector, to keep Iowa a safe place by following our core values: leadership, integrity, professionalism, courtesy, service and protection. Divisions within the Iowa DPS: Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement, Iowa State Patrol, Iowa State Fire Marshal Division, Iowa Division of Intelligence and Fusion Center, and Administrative Services Division. The Department of Public Safety is led by the Commissioner who is appointed by the Governor.