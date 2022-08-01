Atnir Capital Announces Imminent Launch Of Cryptocurrency Exchange, Atnirex

Atnir Capital, a developer of high-tech products in the blockchain field, looks to further expand its ecosystem with the launch of its centralized cryptocurrency exchange.

/EIN News/ -- Tortola, British Virgin Islands, Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atnir Capital, a blockchain firm known for digitizing businesses, partnering with promising IT startups, and elevating outstanding blockchain projects, is about to launch its exchange.



The Atnirex exchange is a centralized multi-purpose cryptocurrency exchange that promotes blockchain technology and cryptocurrency. The cryptocurrency exchange aims to serve the Web3 community and get newcomers to the cryptocurrency space up and running as quickly as possible. Atnirex would be available not only for Web3 projects, but also for all DeFi, GameFi, and Metaverse projects.



Atnirex safeguards investors' assets while streamlining tasks like exchanging fiat currency for digital assets and leveraged trading. Furthermore, Atnir Capital has an IDO launchpad feature that gives community members early access to IDO rounds of upcoming and promising Web3 projects before they are listed on reputable exchanges. After appearing in the IDO launchpad, tokenized blockchain projects can apply for Atnirex exchange listings.



The $ATNIR native token, which supplies approximately 300,000,000 tokens, underpins the Atnirex exchange. All fees and commissions would be paid in $ATNIR, and $ATNIR holders would receive additional benefits such as pre-sale allocations for projects launching their IDO rounds on the multi-chain IDO launchpad. ATNIR Capital is a modern marketplace for highly profitable digital products that bring together Internet entrepreneurs and ordinary users in a business community to benefit both parties.



ATNIR Capital, which has been in the cryptocurrency business since 2017, has successfully implemented over 70+ projects in the blockchain space. ATNIR Capital has used blockchain technology to tokenize companies and assets. Atnir Capital adds significant value to blockchain projects by offering ICO, IEO, legal support, marketing, and financial activity licensing in cryptocurrency-regulated countries.



The mission of ATNIR Capital is to advance the cryptocurrency industry by popularizing cryptocurrencies and blockchain technologies. The Atnirex exchange's official launch date has yet to be announced, but official announcements will be made across all Atnir Capital and Atnirex exchange social media platforms.

For more information on the Atnirex exchange and the Atnir ecosystem, please contact the following channels:

Web: https://atnirex.exchange



Twitter: https://twitter.com/atnirex



Telegram Announcement: https://t.me/atnirex



Telegram Group: https://t.me/atnirex_official



Instagram: https://instagram.com/atnirex



Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/atnirex



Medium: https://medium.com/@atnirex

Atnir Capital LTD. info -at- atnircapital.com