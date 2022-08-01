Mayor Bowser Encourages Residents to Respond to Call and Join #DCsBravest

Washington, DC – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser announced that, for the first time in three years, the District of Columbia Fire and Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Department and the DC Department of Human Resources are now taking applications for the position of Firefighter/Emergency Medical Technician (EMT). The announcement marks an exciting first for DC Fire and EMS as the Department is introducing a new entrance exam format in its quest to attract the best candidates who are willing to #BeDCsBravest and answer the call to serve in Washington, DC.

“Every single day, DC’s Bravest are out in the community, helping residents and visitors and making DC proud,” said Mayor Bowser. “Just like in our city, the strength of our workforce comes from our diversity. DC’s Bravest take on everything from fires to medical emergencies and everything in-between, and now, we want more Washingtonians who are passionate about helping people to consider a career at DC Fire and EMS.”

The Department is seeking new applicants from all backgrounds with hopes of attracting women and candidates of all cultural backgrounds to its ranks and to the profession overall. Applicants who speak multiple languages are highly encouraged to apply.

“We live in one of the most diverse cities in the world and we want our agency to be a reflection of our community,” said Fire and EMS Chief John A. Donnelly Sr. “You will often hear us say that this is the best job in the world, so I am thrilled that the opportunity to join us is here right now. It has been three years since our last Firefighter/EMT entrance exam, which brings the other exciting news that we are changing the way we hire.”

Historically, much like the rest of the Fire and EMS service across the country, DC Fire and EMS utilized mass testing on a single day at a single location for the Firefighter/EMT entrance exam. The process meant long waits in between exams. This year, DC Fire and EMS is partnering with the National Testing Network which will develop and proctor the exam both virtually and in-person at testing centers with state-of-the-art security features in place. This new format enables DC Fire and EMS to open the door of opportunity wider than it ever has before and to offer the entrance exam more frequently with shorter waits in between application periods.

One of the busiest departments in the country, DC Fire and EMS responds to more than 250,000 calls for fire, EMS, and technical rescue service annually. An all-hazards emergency response, DC Fire and EMS practices its core values 24-hours a day, 365 days a year. The Department offers a life-long career with high quality training, a standard of excellence, and excellent pay and benefits, including a retirement pension.

For the job posting, please visit careers.dc.gov or fems.dc.gov. For more information about the National Testing Network, visit nationaltestingnetwork.com/publicsafety/jobs.

