Hunters Must Now Register Trail Cameras, Deer Stands and Ground Blinds Left on State Wildlife Areas

A trail camera used by deer hunters for scouting before and during Delaware’s deer season. DNREC photo

Effective Aug. 1, 2022, hunters are required to register temporary deer stands, deer ground blinds and trail cameras that they place and leave overnight on state wildlife areas, the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control announced today. Registration, which is free through an online deer stand and trail-cam registration form, will help wildlife area managers evaluate the increasing numbers and use of these hunting tools on state wildlife areas.

DNREC’s Division of Fish and Wildlife state wildlife area maps with associated rules for the 2022/2023 hunting season provide additional details on the placement of temporary deer stands and blinds – which are allowed from Aug. 1 through Feb. 15 on some state wildlife areas – and trail cameras, which are allowed from June 1 through Feb. 15 on all state wildlife areas. Placement of a deer stand, deer blind or trail camera in a state wildlife area does not provide the owner exclusive hunting rights in that portion of the wildlife area, and the DNREC Division of Fish and Wildlife is not responsible for theft or damage to deer stands, deer blinds and trail cameras left by hunters.

A single registration number can be used for multiple deer stands, deer blinds and trail cameras, and hunters will need to register only once as this unique registration number can be used from year to year. Once the registration form is submitted, the applicant will receive an email containing their registration number. The registration number must be legible and conspicuously displayed on each item.

Additional information on state wildlife areas to include the deer stand, deer blind and trail camera registration process can be found at de.gov/wamaps or by calling the DNREC Division of Fish and Wildlife’s Wildlife Section at 302-739-9912.

