Milling, paving scheduled this week on US14/16/20 west of Cody near Yellowstone

Asphalt milling has started and paving is scheduled to begin this week on the 10.25 miles of US14/16/20 directly east of the East Entrance of Yellowstone National Park.

The $5.4 million pavement improvement project, west of Cody, consists of rotomilling of the existing pavement surface, a 2-inch pavement overlay, chip sealing, minor slope flattening, guardrail repair and other work.

"Paving will continue through August," said Wyoming Department of Transportation resident engineer Todd Frost of Cody. "Motorists should expect reduced speed limits with stop delays of up to 20 minutes during working hours.."

The project is located west of Cody between Yellowstone National Park and Cody from milepost 0.00 (Yellowstone's East Entrance) and extending east 10.25 miles to milepost 10.25 (Fishhawk Trailhead).

All work, with the exception of reclamation, is required to be complete by Aug. 31. Contract completion date is Oct. 31, 2022.

Prime contractor for the project is Mountain Construction Co., of Lovell.

This section of US14/16/20 was originally constructed in 1996-97. "Normal service life for pavement is approximately 20 years before it needs rehabilitation and an overlay," Frost said.

Project questions may be directed to WYDOT Resident Engineer Todd Frost, P.E., at (307) 587-2220

For information about this news release, please contact Cody Beers, WYDOT public relations specialist, at (307) 431-1803.