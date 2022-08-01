Plant Based Protein Supplement Market Growing at 6.7% CAGR to Hit USD 7.03 Billion by 2026

Increase in number of vegan populations, significant rise in obesity rates and fitness drive the growth of the global plant-based protein supplement market.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global plant-based protein supplement market was estimated at $4.23 billion in 2018, and is expected to reach $7.03 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2019 to 2026. The report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, top investment pockets, and wavering market trends.

Rise in number of vegan populations, significant rise in obesity rates, and surge in awareness among people for health & fitness fuel the growth of the global plant-based protein supplement market. On the other hand, presence of cheaper substitutes and their substitutes restrain the growth to some extent. Nevertheless, increase in number of millennial populations and rise of social media marketing are projected to usher in a number of opportunities in the market.

Request The Free Sample PDF Of This Report (Flash Sale Tell 20th August 2022): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/plant-based-protein-supplement-market

Frontrunners in the industry-

The key players analyzed in the report include Sequel Natural Ltd., Hormel Foods Corporation, Glanbia plc, Vital Amine, Inc.True Nutrition, MusclePharm Corporation, Archon Vitamin LLC., Nutiva Inc., NOW Health Group, Inc., and General Nutrition Centers, Inc. These players have incorporated a number of exclusive strategies including expansions, mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, joint ventures, collaborations, and others to retain their strong hold in the market.

The conventional segment generated the largest share in 2018-

Based on nature, the conventional segment contributed to more than four-fifths of the total market share in 2018, and is expected to dominate by the end of 2026. The same segment is also expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.9% throughout the forecast period. The research also analyzes the organic segment.

LIMITED-TIME OFFER - Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report

The soy segment to retain the lion’s share by 2026-

Based on product type, the soy segment accounted for nearly two-thirds of the total market revenue in 2018, and is projected to retain its top status during the study period. The pumpkin seed segment, on the other hand, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 11.4% during the forecast period, 2019–2026. Spirulina and pea are the two other segments assessed in the market report.

Request For Customization (Flash Sale Tell 20th August 2022): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/6196

Europe to rule the roost-

Based on geography, Europe held the largest share in 2018, generating nearly one-third of the total market. At the same time, the Asia-Pacific region would register the fastest CAGR of 7.8% during the estimated period. The other two regions analyzed in the report include LAMEA and North America.

Similar Reports:

Pomace Camellia Oil Market:https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/pomace-camellia-oil-market

Skim Milk Powder Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/skim-milk-powder-market

Soy Milk Powder market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/soy-milk-powder-market

Weight Loss Diet Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/weight-loss-diet-market

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business -consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry