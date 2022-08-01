Satellite Earth Observation Market Size is projected to reach USD 7.88 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.87%: Straits Research

The global Satellite Earth Observation Market was valued USD 3.58 billion in 2021 and is predicted to reach USD 7.88 billion by 2030, increasing at a CAGR of 6.87% from 2022 to 2030. North America has the most earth observation systems. After the projected term, North America's market share should be over a quarter

/EIN News/ -- New York, United States, Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Earth Observation Satellites enable environmental monitoring and protection, resource management, humanitarian response, and sustainable development (EO satellites). This comprises spy satellites and non-military satellites for environmental monitoring, meteorology, cartography, etc. These sensors measure salinity, ice thickness, agricultural health, and air quality.

Earth Observation satellites move in different orbits, providing different perspectives of the earth. Most satellites can't continually collect data due to power and memory limits. Others capture lesser amounts of data over time. Data can be downlinked once the satellite is visible to a ground station. As technology improves, downloading a snapshot takes seconds instead of weeks. Different corporations control satellites, therefore there are many data sources.

Earth-imaging satellites take photographs like aerial photography. Some EO satellites, like GNSS radio occultation, can give distant sensing without capturing photos. High need for disaster management, agriculture, mapping, and natural resources survey drives the satellite Earth Observation market's growth.

Global Satellite Earth Observation Market: DRIVERS

Recent Technological Advances Have Benefited Satellite Imaging

High-resolution cameras and other cutting-edge remote sensing technologies have increased the quality of satellite-based earth observation photos. Significant-quality photos and data are in high demand in science, R&D, and defiance. Technical advances have increased the need for satellite data and expanded the global market for satellite-based earth observation.

Satellites Are Used for More Environmental Monitoring

Because they can monitor the macroscopic environment and forecast weather, satellites are commonly used to monitor the environment. Ground-based observations can't forecast such events. Earth observation satellites will help combat climate change, manage natural resources, and avert natural disasters. Since earth observation satellites are increasingly used, their market is growing globally.

Global Satellite Earth Observation Market: KEY FUTURE OPPORTUNITIES

Advances in Space and Rocket Technology Have Boosted Satellite Production

Aerospace has benefited from space and rocket technological advances and reusable rockets. Reusable satellites cut launch costs. Launching a satellite with reusable rockets costs $60 million instead of $200 million. Reduced satellite launch costs have expanded Earth observation systems.

The aerospace industry mass-produces satellites. Mass manufacture has decreased satellite costs. Each satellite was initially anticipated to cost $500 million. Each satellite might cost $500,000 if mass-produced. EOS producers should find promising potential due to mass production satellite analytics and low-cost manufacturing satellites.

Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size USD 7.88 Billion by 2030 CAGR 6.87% (2020-2030) Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Services, Technology, Applications, End User, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors BAE System, Airbus,Ball Corporation, BlackSky Global, Digital Globe, Maxar Technologies,L3Harris Technologies, Capella Space, ICEYE Key Market Opportunities Advances In Space and Rocket Technology Have Boosted Satellite Production Key Market Drivers Satellite Imagery Has Benefited from Recent Advances in Technological Capabilities



More And More Environmental Monitoring Is Being Carried Out Using Satellites

Regional Overview of Global Satellite Earth Observation Market

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa make up the Global Satellite Earth Observation Market.

North America has the most earth observation systems. After the projected term, North America's market share should be over a quarter. This preeminence is due in part to the rapid advancement of space technology , which has led to reusable rockets and other innovations. Former U.S. president Donald Trump has emphasized the government's support for the aircraft industry. This area earned recognition due to the US Air Force's Space Force, a branch of the US Armed Services. The Space Force may also benefit earth observation system manufacturers.

North America dominates the market due to its large number of active research investigations and investments, advanced infrastructure for space programs, and rapid adoption of commercial satellite imagery across industries. The analyzed market is predicted to grow further in the region due to federal grants to academic institutions and industries to develop improved satellite imaging systems.

New and innovative satellite operators are joining the market, especially in the U.S.; new data sources are emerging, including unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and crowd or citizen sources employing mobile technologies; and Google and Amazon are pursuing worldwide footholds.

Using earth observation satellites, enterprises in the Asia Pacific region are operating in media and entertainment and disaster management. Asia Pacific is second only to North America in the global market for earth observation satellites.

Key Highlights

The global Satellite Earth Observation Market was valued USD 3.58 billion in 2021 and is predicted to reach USD 7.88 billion by 2030, increasing at a CAGR of 6.87% from 2022 to 2030.

was valued USD 3.58 billion in 2021 and is predicted to reach USD 7.88 billion by 2030, increasing at a CAGR of 6.87% from 2022 to 2030. By Services, the Earth Observation (EO) Data market and the Value-Added Services market are the two submarkets that make up the Global Satellite Earth Observation market. Value-Added Services dominates.

the Earth Observation (EO) Data market and the Value-Added Services market are the two submarkets that make up the Global Satellite Earth Observation market. Value-Added Services dominates. By Technology, Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR), Optical, and Other Technologies constitute the Global Satellite Earth Observation Market's Technology-Based Segmentation. Optical technologies segment dominates.

Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR), Optical, and Other Technologies constitute the Global Satellite Earth Observation Market's Technology-Based Segmentation. Optical technologies segment dominates. By Application, Data Acquisition and Mapping, Sustainable Development and Environment Management, Disaster Management, Surveillance and Security, Location-Based Service, and Others are the segments that make up the Application-based division of the global market for satellite earth observation. Sustainable Development and Environment Management segment is the dominating one.

Data Acquisition and Mapping, Sustainable Development and Environment Management, Disaster Management, Surveillance and Security, Location-Based Service, and Others are the segments that make up the Application-based division of the global market for satellite earth observation. Sustainable Development and Environment Management segment is the dominating one. By End User, the Global Satellite Earth Observation market can be broken down into the following categories: Government and Defense, Archaeology and Civil Infrastructure, Energy and Natural Resources, Agriculture, Forestry, Maritime and Fishery, and Others. Government and Defense segment is the dominating one.

the Global Satellite Earth Observation market can be broken down into the following categories: Government and Defense, Archaeology and Civil Infrastructure, Energy and Natural Resources, Agriculture, Forestry, Maritime and Fishery, and Others. Government and Defense segment is the dominating one. By region, the global market for satellite earth observation is broken down into the following regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America is the dominating region among all.

Major Players in Global Satellite Earth Observation Market

BAE System

Airbus

Ball Corporation

BlackSky Global

Digital Globe

Maxar Technologies

L3Harris Technologies

Capella Space

ICEYE

Planet Labs

The Boeing Company

EarthDaily Analytics

Satellogic

Surrey Satellite Technology Ltd.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

OHB System

Thales Group

Global Satellite Earth Observation Market: Segmentation

BY SERVICES

Earth Observation (EO) Data

Value-Added Services

BY TECHNOLOGY

Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR)

Optical

Others

BY APPLICATION

Data Acquisition and Mapping

Sustainable Development and Environment Management

Disaster Management

Surveillance and Security

Location-Based Service

Others

BY END USER

Government and Defence

Archaeology and Civil Infrastructure

Energy and Natural Resources

Agriculture

Forestry

Maritime and Fishery

Others

BY GEOGRAPHY

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Latin America

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

TABLE OF CONTENT

Introduction Market Definition Market Scope Research Methodology Primary Research Research Methodology Assumptions & Exclusions Secondary Data Sources Market Overview Report Segmentation & Scope Value Chain Analysis: Satellite Earth Observation Market Key Market Trends Drivers Restraints Opportunities Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Bargaining Power of Suppliers Bargaining Power of Buyers Threat of Substitution Threat of New Entrants Competitive Rivalry Market Share Analysis Services Overview Introduction Market Size & Forecast Earth Observation (EO) Data Market Size & Forecast Value-Added Services Market Size & Forecast Technology Overview Introduction Market Size & Forecast Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) Market Size & Forecast Optical Market Size & Forecast Regional Overview Introduction Market Size & Forecast America North America U.S. By Services By Technology Canada By Services By Technology Mexico By Services By Technology Latin America By Services By Technology Europe Market Size & Forecast Germany By Services By Technology France By Services By Technology U.K. By Services By Technology Italy By Services By Technology Spain By Services By Technology Rest of Europe By Services By Technology Asia Pacific Market Size & Forecast Japan By Services By Technology China By Services By Technology Australia By Services By Technology India By Services By Technology South Korea By Services By Technology Rest of Asia-Pacific By Services By Technology Middle East & Africa Market Size & Forecast Saudi Arabia By Services By Technology South Africa By Services By Technology Kuwait By Services By Technology Rest of Middle East & Africa By Services By Technology Company Profile BAE System Company Overview Financial Performance Recent Developments Product Portfolio Airbus Company Overview Financial Performance Recent Developments Product Portfolio Ball Corporation Company Overview Financial Performance Recent Developments Product Portfolio Conclusion & Recommendation Acronyms & Abbreviations

Recent Developments

January 2022 - For the demonstration of Capella Space's synthetic aperture radar (SAR) photography capabilities, the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) signed a contract in January 2022. These capabilities include synthetic aperture radar data visualisation and modelling; theatre downlink and regional imagery demonstration; and data imagery.

For the demonstration of Capella Space's synthetic aperture radar (SAR) photography capabilities, the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) signed a contract in January 2022. These capabilities include synthetic aperture radar data visualisation and modelling; theatre downlink and regional imagery demonstration; and data imagery. November 2021 - A contract with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) was signed in November 2021 by ICEYE with the purpose of assisting with the response to and monitoring of marine environmental threats.

A contract with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) was signed in November 2021 by ICEYE with the purpose of assisting with the response to and monitoring of marine environmental threats. October 2021 - The National Geospatial Agency (NGA) awarded a contract to Maxar Technologies in October 2021 for the provision of high-resolution imaging data to the United States Department of Defence.

