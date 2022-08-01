DelveInsight’s pulmonary hypertension pipeline report depicts a robust space with 80+ active players working to develop 80+ pipeline therapies for pulmonary hypertension treatment

/EIN News/ -- New York, USA, Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pulmonary Hypertension Clinical Trials Pipeline Offers Promising Novel Treatment Options | DelveInsight

DelveInsight’s pulmonary hypertension pipeline report depicts a robust space with 80+ active players working to develop 80+ pipeline therapies for pulmonary hypertension treatment

DelveInsight’s 'Pulmonary Hypertension Pipeline Insight 2022' report provides comprehensive global coverage of available, marketed, and pipeline pulmonary hypertension therapies in various stages of clinical development, major pharmaceutical companies are working to advance the pipeline space and future growth potential of the pulmonary hypertension pipeline domain.

Key Takeaways from the Pulmonary Hypertension Pipeline Report

DelveInsight’s pulmonary hypertension pipeline report depicts a robust space with 80+ active players working to develop 80+ pipeline therapies for pulmonary hypertension treatment.

active players working to develop pipeline therapies for pulmonary hypertension treatment. Key pulmonary hypertension companies such as Reata Pharmaceuticals, Pharmosa BioPharm, United Therapeutics Corporation, Acceleron Pharma, Bellerophon Therapeutics, Northern Therapeutics, Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., Apeiron Biologics, Abraxis Bioscience, Bayer, Novartis, Aerovate Therapeutics, Cereno Scientific AB, Gossamer Bio, Altavant Sciences GmbH, Gmax Biopharm LLC., Respira Therapeutics, Resverlogix Corp, Aerami Therapeutics, Vigonvita Life Sciences, Ribomic, Corsair Pharma, Centessa Pharmaceuticals, Biozeus, Topadur Pharma, Galectin Therapeutics, PulmoSIM Therapeutics, Keros Therapeutics, Sulfateq BV, LTT Bio-Pharma, AI Therapeutics, Reviva Pharmaceuticals, Sichuan Baili Pharmaceutical, ATXA Therapeutics, Camurus, Celon Pharma, Attgeno, Bial, PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Vascular Biosciences, APAXEN, Tenax Therapeutics, Claritas Pharmaceuticals, Halo Biosciences, Aqualung Therapeutics, and others are evaluating novel pulmonary hypertension drugs candidate to improve the treatment landscape.

and others are evaluating novel pulmonary hypertension drugs candidate to improve the treatment landscape. Promising pulmonary hypertension pipeline therapies in various stages of development include Bardoxolone methyl, L606, Ralinepag, Sotatercept, Inhaled Nitric Oxide, Autologous EPCs transfected with human eNOS, MK-5475, Alunacedase alfa, ABI-009 , BAY1237592, LTP001, AV-101, CS1, GB002, rodatristat ethyl, GMA301, RT234, Apabetalone, AER-901, TPN171H, ,RBM-011, VPD-380, MGX 292, BZ371, TOP-V122, Belapectin, PT001, KER-012, SUL-150, LT-2004, LAM-001, RP5063, SI-F019, NTP42, CAM2043, CPL409116, PDNO, Zamicastat, PB1046, R-107, H01, ALT-100, and others.

, and others. In July 2022, Cereno Scientific announced that the first patient had been enrolled in the Phase II study in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) with drug candidate CS1 . Based on the timing of enrollment and several factors mainly related to the activation of clinical sites, the study timeline has been adjusted by about a quarter and top-line results are now estimated for Q1 2023. The number of study sites has been increased to include about 10 clinics across the US with potential for further expansion in order to facilitate meeting the Q1 timeline.

announced that the first patient had been enrolled in the Phase II study in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) with drug candidate . Based on the timing of enrollment and several factors mainly related to the activation of clinical sites, the study timeline has been adjusted by about a quarter and top-line results are now estimated for Q1 2023. The number of study sites has been increased to include about 10 clinics across the US with potential for further expansion in order to facilitate meeting the Q1 timeline. In June 2022, Gossamer Bio, Inc. announced the publication of key preclinical data supporting the potential of seralutinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH). Inhaled seralutinib was an effective treatment of severe PAH in two animal models, with improved cardiopulmonary hemodynamics, reduction in NT-proBNP, reverse remodeling of pulmonary vascular pathology, and improvement in inflammatory biomarkers. Seralutinib showed greater efficacy compared to imatinib in a preclinical study.

announced the publication of key preclinical data supporting the potential of seralutinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH). Inhaled seralutinib was an effective treatment of severe PAH in two animal models, with improved cardiopulmonary hemodynamics, reduction in NT-proBNP, reverse remodeling of pulmonary vascular pathology, and improvement in inflammatory biomarkers. Seralutinib showed greater efficacy compared to imatinib in a preclinical study. In June 2022, Keros Therapeutics, Inc. announced results from a preclinical study of RKER-012 on cardiac and pulmonary pathology in an established rodent model of pulmonary arterial hypertension (“PAH”), which were presented at the Pulmonary Hypertension Association International Conference and Scientific Sessions held on June 10 through 12, 2022.

announced results from a preclinical study of on cardiac and pulmonary pathology in an established rodent model of pulmonary arterial hypertension (“PAH”), which were presented at the Pulmonary Hypertension Association International Conference and Scientific Sessions held on June 10 through 12, 2022. In June 2022, Attgeno AB announced that it had received approval from the Swedish Medical Products Agency and the Swedish Ethical Review Authority to start a phase 2 clinical trial of its lead drug candidate Supernitro as a potentially lifesaving treatment for patients with acute pulmonary hypertension after cardiac surgery.

announced that it had received approval from the Swedish Medical Products Agency and the Swedish Ethical Review Authority to start a phase 2 clinical trial of its lead drug candidate as a potentially lifesaving treatment for patients with acute pulmonary hypertension after cardiac surgery. In May 2022, Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. presented Phase 1 results at the American Thoracic Society (ATS) International Conference in San Francisco. Aerovate’s data showed that AV-101 , a novel inhaled dry powder formulation of imatinib, was generally well-tolerated by healthy adult volunteers with no serious adverse events reported. AV-101 is being developed to address cellular hyperproliferation and resistance to apoptosis in the pulmonary vasculature, which are key features of the pathophysiology of PAH.

presented Phase 1 results at the American Thoracic Society (ATS) International Conference in San Francisco. Aerovate’s data showed that , a novel inhaled dry powder formulation of imatinib, was generally well-tolerated by healthy adult volunteers with no serious adverse events reported. AV-101 is being developed to address cellular hyperproliferation and resistance to apoptosis in the pulmonary vasculature, which are key features of the pathophysiology of PAH. In May 2022, Altavant Sciences , presented results from a preclinical study comparing rodatristat ethyl as a monotherapy and in combination with the type A endothelin receptor antagonist, ambrisentan , in an animal model of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH). Results describing changes in post-hypoxia occlusions as well as mean pulmonary arterial pressure (mPAP) with each treatment regimen were presented in a poster at ATS 2022 held in San Francisco, CA, May 13-18, 2022.

, presented results from a preclinical study comparing rodatristat ethyl as a monotherapy and in combination with the type A endothelin receptor antagonist, , in an animal model of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH). Results describing changes in post-hypoxia occlusions as well as mean pulmonary arterial pressure (mPAP) with each treatment regimen were presented in a poster at ATS 2022 held in San Francisco, CA, May 13-18, 2022. In April 2022, Respira Therapeutics , announced that the first patient in the United States had been dosed in the multicenter trial of its lead product candidate, RT234-PAH (vardenafil administered as a dry powder inhaled treatment). The VIPAH-PRN 2b trial (Vardenafil Inhaled for Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension – PRN) will consist of two sequential cohorts receiving RT234 as single doses administered via an Axial Oscillating Sphere dry powder inhaler. The study is designed to evaluate the safety and preliminary efficacy of RT234 to acutely improve episodic symptoms and exercise capacity in people being treated for pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) with New York Heart Association (NYHA) Functional Class II-III symptoms.

, announced that the first patient in the United States had been dosed in the multicenter trial of its lead product candidate, (vardenafil administered as a dry powder inhaled treatment). The VIPAH-PRN 2b trial (Vardenafil Inhaled for Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension – PRN) will consist of two sequential cohorts receiving RT234 as single doses administered via an Axial Oscillating Sphere dry powder inhaler. The study is designed to evaluate the safety and preliminary efficacy of RT234 to acutely improve episodic symptoms and exercise capacity in people being treated for pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) with New York Heart Association (NYHA) Functional Class II-III symptoms. In March 2022, Resverlogix Corp. announced the publication of an article entitled “BET Protein Inhibition for Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension: A Pilot Clinical Study” in the prestigious American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine. The article outlines the positive impact of apabetalone in the investigator-led pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) pilot study, APPRoAcH-p.

announced the publication of an article entitled “BET Protein Inhibition for Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension: A Pilot Clinical Study” in the prestigious American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine. The article outlines the positive impact of in the investigator-led pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) pilot study, APPRoAcH-p. In July 2021, PulmoSIM Therapeutics announced that it had entered into a strategic partnership with the investigators from National Jewish Health and Brown University for the clinical development of PT001, a drug that targets multiple responsible pathways in PAH to provide curative treatment. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had granted orphan drug designation for PT001 for treating PAH.

Request a sample and discover the recent advances in pulmonary hypertension treatment drugs @ Pulmonary Hypertension Pipeline Outlook

The pulmonary hypertension pipeline report provides detailed profiles of pipeline assets, a comparative analysis of clinical and non-clinical stage pulmonary hypertension products, inactive and dormant assets, a comprehensive assessment of driving and restraining factors, and an assessment of opportunities and risks in the pulmonary hypertension pipeline landscape.

Pulmonary Hypertension Overview

Pulmonary hypertension (PH) is a complex and frequently misunderstood disease. The term PH refers to excessive pulmonary blood pressure. The pressure in the arteries throughout the body is higher than it should be in "regular" hypertension (also known as high blood pressure or "systemic hypertension"). A blood pressure cuff can be used to measure this.

Some common underlying pulmonary hypertension causes include high blood pressure in the lungs' arteries caused by some types of congenital heart disease, connective tissue disease, coronary artery disease, high blood pressure, liver disease (cirrhosis), blood clots to the lungs, and chronic lung diseases.

Moreover, other more prevalent medical problems, such as asthma or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, might induce the most frequent pulmonary hypertension symptoms. As a result, the pulmonary hypertension diagnosis is challenging and necessitates the services of an expert. Visible or swollen veins on the side of the neck, abnormal heart sounds, or swelling in the abdomen, legs, and feet are all physical examination indications.

Find out more about pulmonary hypertension drugs @ Pulmonary Hypertension Treatment Drugs

A snapshot of the Pulmonary Hypertension Pipeline Drugs mentioned in the report:

Drugs Company Phase MoA RoA Ralinepag Arena Pharmaceuticals/United Therapeutics Phase III Epoprostenol receptor agonist Oral Sotatercept Acceleron Pharma Phase III Transforming growth factor beta inhibitor Subcutaneous Zamicastat Bial - Portela C S.A. Phase II Dopamine beta hydroxylase inhibitor Oral RT234 Respira Therapeutics Phase II Type 5 cyclic nucleotide phosphodiesterase inhibitor Inhalation GMA301 Gmax Biopharm Phase I Endothelin A receptor antagonist Intravenous AER-901 Aerami Therapeutics Phase I Angiogenesis inhibitor Inhalation RBM-011 Ribomic Preclinical Interleukin 21 inhibitor NA MGX 292 Centessa Pharmaceuticals Preclinical Growth differentiation factor 2 replacement NA

Learn more about the novel and emerging pulmonary hypertension pipeline therapies @ Pulmonary Hypertension Clinical Trials

Pulmonary Hypertension Therapeutics Assessment

The pulmonary hypertension pipeline report proffers an integral view of the pulmonary hypertension emerging novel therapies segmented by stage, product type, molecule type, mechanism of action, and route of administration.

Scope of the Pulmonary Hypertension Pipeline Report

Coverage : Global

: Global Therapeutic Assessment By Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination

Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Therapeutic Assessment By Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III Therapeutics Assessment By Route of Administration: Inhalation, Intranasal, Intravenous, Oral, Parenteral, Subcutaneous

Inhalation, Intranasal, Intravenous, Oral, Parenteral, Subcutaneous Therapeutics Assessment By Molecule Type : Antibody, Antisense oligonucleotides, Immunotherapy, Monoclonal antibody, Peptides, Protein, Recombinant protein, Small molecule, Stem cell, Vaccine

: Antibody, Antisense oligonucleotides, Immunotherapy, Monoclonal antibody, Peptides, Protein, Recombinant protein, Small molecule, Stem cell, Vaccine Therapeutics Assessment By Mechanism of Action: Epoprostenol receptor agonists, Activin inhibitors, Bone resorption factor inhibitors, Haemoglobin stimulants, Osteoblast stimulants, Osteoclast inhibitors, Osteogenesis stimulants, Transforming growth factor beta inhibitors, Dopamine beta hydroxylase inhibitors, Interleukin 6 receptor antagonists, Angiogenesis inhibitors, Bcr-abl tyrosine kinase inhibitors, Platelet derived growth factor alpha receptor antagonists, Platelet-derived growth factor receptor antagonists, Proto oncogene protein c-kit inhibitors, Signal transduction pathway inhibitors, Immunosuppressants, Methylmalonyl CoA mutase stimulants, MTOR protein inhibitors, T lymphocyte inhibitors

Epoprostenol receptor agonists, Activin inhibitors, Bone resorption factor inhibitors, Haemoglobin stimulants, Osteoblast stimulants, Osteoclast inhibitors, Osteogenesis stimulants, Transforming growth factor beta inhibitors, Dopamine beta hydroxylase inhibitors, Interleukin 6 receptor antagonists, Angiogenesis inhibitors, Bcr-abl tyrosine kinase inhibitors, Platelet derived growth factor alpha receptor antagonists, Platelet-derived growth factor receptor antagonists, Proto oncogene protein c-kit inhibitors, Signal transduction pathway inhibitors, Immunosuppressants, Methylmalonyl CoA mutase stimulants, MTOR protein inhibitors, T lymphocyte inhibitors Key Pulmonary Hypertension Companies : Reata Pharmaceuticals, Pharmosa BioPharm, United Therapeutics Corporation, Acceleron Pharma, Bellerophon Therapeutics, Northern Therapeutics, Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., Apeiron Biologics, Abraxis Bioscience, Bayer, Novartis, Aerovate Therapeutics, Cereno Scientific AB, Gossamer Bio, Altavant Sciences GmbH, Gmax Biopharm LLC., Respira Therapeutics, Resverlogix Corp, Aerami Therapeutics, Vigonvita Life Sciences, Ribomic, Corsair Pharma, Centessa Pharmaceuticals, Biozeus, Topadur Pharma, Galectin Therapeutics, PulmoSIM Therapeutics, Keros Therapeutics, Sulfateq BV, LTT Bio-Pharma, AI Therapeutics, Reviva Pharmaceuticals, Sichuan Baili Pharmaceutical, ATXA Therapeutics, Camurus, Celon Pharma, Attgeno, Bial, PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Vascular Biosciences, APAXEN, Tenax Therapeutics, Claritas Pharmaceuticals, Halo Biosciences, Aqualung Therapeutics, and others

: Reata Pharmaceuticals, Pharmosa BioPharm, United Therapeutics Corporation, Acceleron Pharma, Bellerophon Therapeutics, Northern Therapeutics, Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., Apeiron Biologics, Abraxis Bioscience, Bayer, Novartis, Aerovate Therapeutics, Cereno Scientific AB, Gossamer Bio, Altavant Sciences GmbH, Gmax Biopharm LLC., Respira Therapeutics, Resverlogix Corp, Aerami Therapeutics, Vigonvita Life Sciences, Ribomic, Corsair Pharma, Centessa Pharmaceuticals, Biozeus, Topadur Pharma, Galectin Therapeutics, PulmoSIM Therapeutics, Keros Therapeutics, Sulfateq BV, LTT Bio-Pharma, AI Therapeutics, Reviva Pharmaceuticals, Sichuan Baili Pharmaceutical, ATXA Therapeutics, Camurus, Celon Pharma, Attgeno, Bial, PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Vascular Biosciences, APAXEN, Tenax Therapeutics, Claritas Pharmaceuticals, Halo Biosciences, Aqualung Therapeutics, and others Key Pulmonary Hypertension Pipeline Therapies: Bardoxolone methyl, L606, Ralinepag, Sotatercept, Inhaled Nitric Oxide, Autologous EPCs transfected with human eNOS, MK-5475, Alunacedase alfa, ABI-009, BAY1237592, LTP001, AV-101, CS1, GB002, rodatristat ethyl, GMA301, RT234, Apabetalone, AER-901, TPN171H, ,RBM-011, VPD-380, MGX 292, BZ371, TOP-V122, Belapectin, PT001, KER-012, SUL-150, LT-2004, LAM-001, RP5063, SI-F019, NTP42, CAM2043, CPL409116, PDNO, Zamicastat, PB1046, R-107, H01, ALT-100, and others.

Dive deep into rich insights for drugs for pulmonary hypertension treatment, visit @ Pulmonary Hypertension Treatment

Table of Contents

1. Pulmonary Hypertension Pipeline Report Introduction 2. Pulmonary Hypertension Pipeline Report Executive Summary 3. Pulmonary Hypertension Pipeline: Overview 4. Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment 5. Pulmonary Hypertension Pipeline Therapeutics 6. Pulmonary Hypertension Pipeline: Late Stage Products (Pre-registration) 7. Pulmonary Hypertension Pipeline: Late Stage Products (Phase III) 7.1 Ralinepag: Arena Pharmaceuticals/United Therapeutics 8. Pulmonary Hypertension Pipeline: Mid Stage Products (Phase II) 8.1 RT234: Respira Therapeutics 9. Pulmonary Hypertension Pipeline: Early Stage Products (Phase I) 9.1 GMA301: Gmax Biopharm 10. Pulmonary Hypertension Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment 11. Inactive Products in the Pulmonary Hypertension Pipeline 12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis 13. Key Companies 14. Key Products in the Pulmonary Hypertension Pipeline 15. Unmet Needs 16. Market Drivers and Barriers 17. Future Perspectives and Conclusion 18. Analyst Views 19. Appendix

For further information on the pulmonary hypertension pipeline therapeutics, reach out @ Pulmonary Hypertension Drugs

Related Reports

Pulmonary Hypertension Market

Pulmonary Hypertension Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key pulmonary hypertension companies including Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, AstraZeneca, Aerovate Therapeutics, Celon Pharma, Camurus, ATXA Therapeutics, among others.

Pulmonary Hypertension Epidemiology Forecast

Pulmonary Hypertension Epidemiology Forecast to 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted pulmonary hypertension epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Pipeline

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Pipeline Insight, 2022 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key pulmonary arterial hypertension companies, including Merck, Complexa, Acceleron Pharma, Ribomic, among others.

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key pulmonary arterial hypertension companies including Merck, Complexa, Acceleron Pharma, Ribomic, among others.

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Epidemiology Forecast

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Epidemiology Forecast to 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted pulmonary arterial hypertension epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

Cardiac Output Monitors Market

Cardiac Output Monitors Market Insight, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast, 2027 report delivers an in-depth understanding of market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key cardiac output monitors companies, including Osypka Medical GmbH, CNSystems Medizintechnik GmbH., Uscom, Deltex Medical Limited, among others.

Other Trending Reports

Persistent Depressive Disorder Market | Gene Therapy for Ocular Rare Disease Market | Congestive Heart Failure Market | CRISPR Therapies Pipeline | Desmoplastic Small Round Cell Tumors Market | India Healthcare Outlook Report | Psychosis Market | Dental Lasers Market | Primary Immune Deficiency Market I Dyslipidemia Market | Lateral Epicondylitis Disease Market | Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer Market | Metrorrhagia Market | Global Messenger RNA-based Vaccines and Therapeutics Market | Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Systems Market | US Healthcare Outlook Report | Mucinous Cystic Neoplasms Market | Hot Flashes Market | Varicose Veins - Market | Hemostats Market | Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market | Breast Pumps Market | Physiotherapy Equipment Market | Trastuzumab Biosimilars Insight | Deep Brain Stimulation Devices Market | Retinoblastoma Market | Venous Stenosis Market | Tumor Ablation Market | Substance Abuse Market | Insulin Glargine Biosimilar Insight | Interspinous Spacers Market | Anti-hypertension Market

Related Healthcare Blogs

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Treatment Space

Upcoming Cardiovascular Diseases Drugs

Key Companies in the Cardiology Segment

Heart Failure Market

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences.

Connect with us at LinkedIn

Contact Us Shruti Thakur info@delveinsight.com +1(919)321-6187 www.delveinsight.com