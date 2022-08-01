Electronics Adhesives Market to Reach USD 7.19 Billion by 2030 | Innovation in Semiconductor Technologies Industry and Client Applications to Drive Growth, Says The Brainy Insights

The increased use of adhesives in electrical devices like cellphones and laptops is anticipated to expand electronic adhesive need market development over the projection time.

The rising worldwide population and increasing per capita earnings have helped automobile sales with ease and security features via electronic systems. It has strengthened the possibilities for the development of the electronics adhesives market. The electronics adhesives market has witnessed exceptional expansion in East Asia and European countries. The advancement of the global automobile industry is causing the need for electronics adhesives which can be ascribed to applications in anti-theft systems, collision avoidance procedures, machine status displays, power electronic modules, and LED packaging. Intense penetration of electronic devices and devices utilized across developed and growing nations is now pushing the market need, which is anticipated to grow over the projection period.



Competitive Strategy



To enhance their market position in the global electronics adhesives market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships.



Feb 2021- Henkel Adhesive Technologies and Quad Industries revealed the extension of their strategic alliance to provide help and approval for technical value innovation and original published electronics resolutions in various enterprises. The companies marked the partnership contract and have profitably worked on many assignments since designing the creative COVID-19 smart health patch by Byteflies.



Market Growth & Trends



Adhesives are the material that serves as a bond between two surfaces and opposes separation. Electronic adhesives' raw materials are epoxies, cyanoacrylates, silicones, polyurethanes, and polysulfides. They are the parts of the electronic elements utilized to manufacture electronic circuits and products. These adhesives could also be adopted as coatings to cover the circuit board from destructive environmental features, including moisture, temperature, fluctuations, and corrosion. They are mainly used in communications, computers & servers, consumer electronics, etc. The fast-rising electronic industry will push the growth in the electronic adhesive market during the forecast period. The increased need for consumer goods, the introduction of 5G wireless infrastructure networks, and the growing demand for smartphones and other electronic devices are booming the electronic industry and it helps to increase theproduct consumption. All these elements will contribute to market’s growth.



Key Findings



• In 2021, the printed circuit board segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 57% and market revenue of 2.30 billion.



The application segment is divided into semiconductor & IC, & printed circuit board. In 2021, the printed circuit board segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 57% and market revenue of 2.30 billion. The rising benefits of the printed circuit board in automotive, industrial & power equipment, control & navigation systems, and aerospace monitoring also propel the segment's growth.



• In 2021, the epoxy segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 27% and market revenue of 1.09 billion.



The resin type segment is divided into acrylics, epoxy, polyurethane, silicones, and others. In 2021, the epoxy segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 27% and market revenue of 1.09 billion. The epoxies display optical effects and diffraction indexes, making them valuable for accuracy optics, lens adhesion, and communication technology applications, further boosting the market's development.



• In 2021, the consumer electronics segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 28% and market revenue of 1.13 billion.



The end-user segment is divided into computers & servers, communications, industrial, and consumer electronics. In 2021, the consumer electronics segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 28% and market revenue of 1.13 billion. The rising need for weightless and portable equipment like smartphones, laptops, and digital cameras is essential in expanding the demand for the market.



Regional Segment Analysis of the Electronics Adhesives Market



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Among all regions, the Asia Pacific region emerged as the largest market for the global electronics adhesives market, with a market share of around 34.5% and 1.39 billion of the market revenue in 2021. Due to significant expansion in China, India, and Japan. The electronic adhesives market in the Rest of the World has noticed the recent growth due to developing economies in Russia and Brazil, resulting in the advanced purchase of end products used in electronic adhesives..



Key players operating in the global electronics adhesives market are:



• 3M

• Bostik AG

• DOW Chemical Company

• Dymax Corporation

• Evonik Industries AG

• H.B. Fuller Company (Royal Adhesives & Sealants LLC)

• Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

• Konishi Co, LTD.

• Shin Etsu Silicones

• Sika AG

• TERAOKA SEISAKUSHO CO., LTD.

• ThreeBond

• TOMOEGAWA

• YAMATO Co., Ltd



This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2019 to 2030. The Brainy Insights has segmented the global electronics adhesives market based on the below-mentioned segments:



Global Electronics Adhesives Market by Application:



• Semiconductor & IC

• Printed Circuit Board



Global Electronics Adhesives Market by Resin Type:



• Acrylics

• Epoxy

• Polyurethane

• Silicones

• Others



Global Electronics Adhesives Market by End-Use:



• Computers & Servers

• Communications

• Industrial

• Consumer Electronics



About the report:



The global electronics adhesives market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed on a worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report offers an in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



