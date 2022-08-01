Alternating Lane Closures at I-70 Eastbound Exit 2A Oglebay Park off ramp beginning Monday, August 1.

Page Content

The West Virginia Division of Highways advises that the I-70 Eastbound Exit 2A Oglebay Park off ramp will have alternating lane closures on Monday, August 1, 2022

and August 2, 2022 from 9:00 AM - 3:00 PM. These lane closures are being implemented to perform cleanup underneath the Elby's Bridge.

Heads up, phones down! Motorists are advised to be alert for changing traffic patterns and to expect delays. Any questions or concerns regarding the I-70 Bridges Project can

be directed to the hotline at 304-810-3214. For additional information regarding the project, visit www.i70forward.com. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances

could change the project schedule.



