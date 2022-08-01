Submit Release
Alternating Lane Closures at I-70 Eastbound Exit 2A Oglebay Park off ramp beginning Monday, August 1.

The West Virginia Division of Highways advises that the I-70 Eastbound Exit 2A Oglebay Park off ramp will have alternating lane closures on Monday, August 1, 2022

and August 2, 2022 from 9:00 AM - 3:00 PM. These lane closures are being implemented to perform cleanup underneath the Elby&#39;s Bridge.

Heads up, phones down! Motorists are advised to be alert for changing traffic patterns and to expect delays. Any questions or concerns regarding the I-70 Bridges Project can

be directed to the hotline at 304-810-3214. For additional information regarding the project, visit www.i70forward.com. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances

could change the project schedule.

