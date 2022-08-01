Fetal Monitoring Market to Surpass USD 4.25 Billion by 2027, Says Allied Market Research

Fetal Monitoring Market Report

Allied Market Research added new research on Fetal Monitoring Market- Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2030. The Fetal Monitoring market explores comprehensive study on various segments like size, share, development, innovation, sales and overall growth of major players. The research is based on primary and secondary data sources and it consists both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Some of the key players involved in the study are GE Healthcare, Analogic Corporation, Fujifilm Sonosite, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens Healthcare, Medtronic Plc, Getinge Group, Neoventa Medical AB, Natus Medical Incorporated, and OSI Systems, Inc.

The global fetal monitoring market size accounted for $2.93 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $4.25 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.3% from 2020 to 2027.

Fetal monitoring devices are vital tools that are routinely used in gynecology and obstetrics interventions to examine fetal health during labor & delivery. These devices are also used to monitor three key fetal/maternal parameters such as fetal heart rate, fetal movements, and uterine contractions.

Fetal monitoring consists of diagnostic devices utilized to monitor heart rate, movement pattern, and overall fetal growth during pregnancy. These devices are also used to monitor uterine contractions during pregnancy, labor, and delivery. Fetal monitoring is used to observe baby’s heart rate to intervene and prevent complications during child birth such as brain damage, cerebral palsy, newborn seizures, or fetal death. The demand for fetal monitoring has increased significantly in past few years, owing to perpetual need to reduce intrapartum stillbirths. In addition, active government and non-government participations for improvement of maternal and fetal health worldwide has raised demand for fetal monitoring devices. Moreover, increase in number of preterm births, post-term pregnancy, multiple pregnancy, and premature delivery cases supplements the fetal monitoring market growth.

Fetal Monitoring Market Segments and Sub-segments::

Fetal Monitoring Market by Key Players: GE Healthcare, Analogic Corporation, Fujifilm Sonosite, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens Healthcare, Medtronic Plc, Getinge Group, Neoventa Medical AB, Natus Medical Incorporated, and OSI Systems, Inc.

Fetal Monitoring Market By Product: Ultrasound (2D, 3D & 4D, and Doppler Imaging), Intrauterine Pressure Catheter (IUPC), Telemetry Solutions, Electronic

Fetal Monitoring (EFM) (External & Internal), Fetal Electrodes, Fetal Doppler, Accessories & Consumables, and Other Products

Fetal Monitoring Market By Method: Invasive and Non-Invasive

Fetal Monitoring Market By Portability: Portable and Non-Portable

Fetal Monitoring Market By Application: Intrapartum Fetal Monitoring and Antepartum Fetal Monitoring

Interpretative Tools Used in Market Analysis: The methodical tools including SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, and investment return examination were used while breaking down the development of the key players performing in the market.

Growth Indicators in the Market: This section of the report covers the indicators that contains mergers & acquisitions, R&D, new product development, joint ventures, and associations of leading participants working in the market.

