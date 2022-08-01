Tutoring centres and education centres can gradually resume operations from August 2. The DSEDJ reminds them to strictly follow the guidelines on health and epidemic prevention

MACAU, August 1 - In accordance with the Chief Executive's Dispatch No. 139/2022 published in the Official Gazette of the Macao Special Administrative Region, and the technical guidelines on “Measures to Reduce the Risk of Transmission of COVID-19 in the Workplace during the Stable Period of Epidemic Prevention and Control in Macao” issued by the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention of the Health Bureau on August 1:（https://www.ssm.gov.mo/docs2/file/pv/Uchp5zh8Il8VdbnOJLVgw/ch）, under the conditions of strictly following the relevant guidelines on epidemic prevention measures, starting from August 2, private supplementary education support centres and private education institutions (continuing education) (commonly known as "tutoring centres and education centres) can gradually resume operations.

The DSEDJ reminds the said institutions that they have to strictly abide by the provisions in the guidelines, including requiring the customers or service users to provide a nucleic acid test certificate or a proof of negative result within 3 days from the sampling date (i.e. having a nucleic acid test on the day of receiving the service or within the past 2 days). Besides, they also need to comply with the requirements for management of the service arrangements of the venue in operation, the measures to be taken during meals, and the specific nucleic acid testing requirements for the working groups. The institutions have to strengthen management in order to ensure that their operations are in line with the epidemic prevention measures of the SAR government and to protect the health of students and staff.