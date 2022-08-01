The "Wui Ieng" Temporary Accomodation Center resumes its operation as of 3 August

MACAU, August 1 - The "Wui Ieng" Temporary Accomodation Center located at Rua Leste da Ilha Verde, n.º 34, Edifício do Bairro da Ilha Verde, E1 resumes its operation as of August 3 with a daily schedule from 6:00 pm to 8:00 am the following day. The remaining hours of the day are being reserved for thorough cleaning and disinfection of the Center.

In order to ensure a safe environment and to reduce the risk of infection, while staying at the centre all users must comply with the guidelines of the Health Bureau and the measures carried out at the center, namely, showing the negative result of rapid antigen test done on the same day, and proof of a valid ‘negative’ nucleic acid test result based on a sample collected within three days, wearing mask and maintain social distance.

Due to the limited number of vacancies available and to reserve the limited resources for those most in need, the IAS urges the public and interested parties to seek assistance from friends and relatives, if possible, before resorting to the centre's service. Employers are also encouraged to provide assistance to non-resident workers with temporary accommodation needs, in order to combine efforts to cope with the epidemic and overcome the difficult times together. for enquiries, please call 2827 0939 during office hours and 6399 1963 during non-office hours.