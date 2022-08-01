Submit Release
News Search

There were 987 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 214,308 in the last 365 days.

The "Wui Ieng" Temporary Accomodation Center resumes its operation as of 3 August

MACAU, August 1 - The "Wui Ieng" Temporary Accomodation Center located at Rua Leste da Ilha Verde, n.º 34, Edifício do Bairro da Ilha Verde, E1 resumes its operation as of August 3 with a daily schedule from 6:00 pm to 8:00 am the following day. The remaining hours of the day are being reserved for thorough cleaning and disinfection of the Center.

In order to ensure a safe environment and to reduce the risk of infection, while staying at the centre all users must comply with the guidelines of the Health Bureau and the measures carried out at the center, namely, showing the negative result of rapid antigen test done on the same day, and proof of a valid ‘negative’ nucleic acid test result based on a sample collected within three days, wearing mask and maintain social distance.

Due to the limited number of vacancies available and to reserve the limited resources for those most in need, the IAS urges the public and interested parties to seek assistance from friends and relatives, if possible, before resorting to the centre's service. Employers are also encouraged to provide assistance to non-resident workers with temporary accommodation needs, in order to combine efforts to cope with the epidemic and overcome the difficult times together. for enquiries, please call 2827 0939 during office hours and 6399 1963 during non-office hours.

You just read:

The "Wui Ieng" Temporary Accomodation Center resumes its operation as of 3 August

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.