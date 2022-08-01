Operational arrangements for subsidized social service facilities from August 2 to 15

MACAU, August 1 - As Macao enters the ‘stabilization period’ of epidemic control on 2nd of August , the Social Welfare Bureau (IAS) announces that the operation of all subsidized social service facilities / programmes will resume in a progressive manner from August 2 onwards on the premise of protecting the health and safety of service users, especially children, the elderly, and people with disabilities. The specific arrangements are as follows:

I. Emergency and support services (including "Life Hope" hotline, "Peng On Tung" tele-assistance service, integrated home care and support service, community rehabilitation service for the mentally disabled persons, sign language interpretation service, rehabilitation bus service, etc.).

To maintain normal operation.

II. Subsidezed childcare centres, day care services for the elderly, and skills training service for people with disability

Basic care services will be provided to service users in need as of August 2 at the earliest, depending on circumstances and conditions. The operating capacity for the first seven days (August 2 to 8) must be 50% of the maximum capacity, while that for the following seven days (August 9 to 15) may be increased to 75% if no special circumstances apply.Service users, staff and other visitors will be required to present proof of a negative COVID-19 rapid antigen self-test result on the same day and a valid negative nucleic acid test result sampled within three days before entering the facility.

Service users and their families may apply for the family-friendly services at their facilities if they meet the following criteria:

(i) Subsidized childcare centres

The childcare centre has assessed that the applicant family has difficulties in providing the necessary care for the child during the day for various reasons and that no other suitable adult (including relatives, friends, or helpers) is able to assist, including in the following scenarios:

1. the single parent has to work during the day;

2. both parents have to work during the day;

3. the caregiver has to take care of more than one child at a time and/or has to provide care for other family members who are ill/disabled/elderly etc;

4. other circumstances where the childcare centre assesses that there are genuine difficulties in care giving.

(ii) Day care services for the elderly and skills training service for people with disability

1. The relevant facility has assessed that the applicant family has genuine difficulties in care giving and the service user must return to the facility to receive the service;

2. the service user and his/her caregiver are willing to accept the special arrangement of family-friendly services.

III. The 36 elderly nursing homes, rehabilitation, and detoxification facilities currently under closed-loop management

(i) In the case that quarantine-free travel arrangement between Macao and Zhuhai is not resumed:

The current closed-loop management will be maintained. Residents and the staff members not residing in Macao will continue to stay inside the facilities, while staff members with a residence in Macao can choose to work under the closed-loop management or not from August 2 onwards. Those who choose to leave the facilities, when returned, they are required to present proof of a negative COVID-19 rapid antigen self-test result on the same day of work and a valid negative nucleic acid test result within 24 hours, as well as to comply with relevant epidemic prevention and control requirements. The facilities will continue to suspend visitation and maintain the contact-free delivery of materials.

(ii) In the case that quarantine-free travel arrangement between Macao and Zhuhai is resumed:

Residents will continue to stay inside the facilities and not go out. Staff members with a residence in Macao and staff members who begin to live in the mainland upon the resumption of quarantine-free travel can choose to work under the closed-loop management or not from August 2 onwards. Those who choose to leave the facilities, when returned, they are required to present proof of a negative COVID-19 rapid antigen self-test result on the same day of work and a valid negative nucleic acid test result within 24 hours, as well as to comply with relevant epidemic prevention and control requirements. The facilities will continue to suspend visitation and maintain the contact-free delivery of materials.

IV. Other Day Care and Community Service Facilities/Programmes

The suspension of operation will continue for the first 7 days of the ‘stablization period’ (August 2 to 8). If no special circumstances apply, normal operation will resume over the following 7 days (August 9 to 15). Service users, staff and visitors will be required to present proof of a negative COVID-19 rapid antigen self-test result on the same day and a valid negative nucleic acid test result sampled within three days before entering the facility.

The operation of the social service facilities on August 16 and thereafter will be announced subject to the situation in Macao. Members of the public can enquire about the operational arrangements at their respective facilities if necessary.

The IAS appreciates the understanding and compliance of all service users, their families and staff members and urges everyone to stay alert to COVID-19 and take proper measures to safeguard personal and public health.