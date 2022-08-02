Back to the Past Collectibles Moves Headquarters and Holds Summer Sale Event
Back to the Past Collectibles Commemorates its move from Livonia to Wixom, MI with a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony and Summer Sale Event!
Our Motto: We’re always in search of dusty treasures, wherever they may be found!”WIXOM, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wixom, MI: Back to the Past Collectibles (B2P) is excited to officially unveil our new headquarters with a ribbon cutting ceremony. Additionally, B2P is opening the warehouse for our first annual summer sale. Open to the public, the facility will be available for tours and guests can shop 100s of vintage items from movie posters and vinyl records to toys, comic books, artwork, hardcover books and much more!
— We like to call ourselves "Urban Archeologists"
“This will be a fantastic way for the local community to check out what we do! We have so many dusty treasures we are excited to share, as well as show off our process for bringing collections to market. We are one of the best kept secrets in the Wixom area, but we don’t intend to stay that way for long!” – C. Scott Lovejoy (Owner and CEO)
This event will be held Friday, August 19th and Saturday, August 20th (ribbon cutting on Friday at 9AM) and will include:
• Ribbon cutting ceremony
• Sale of inventory including comics, vintage toys, vinyl records, cards, and all sorts of collectibles
• Food and refreshment vendors, all day giveaways/raffles, entertainment
This event will be free and open to the public.
About Back to the Past Collectibles:
Now in its fourth decade, Back to the Past Collectibles is a leader in vintage collectibles, always on the hunt for dusty treasures! Featuring live and digital auction events as well as a brick-and-mortar showroom, we work with our seller clients to determine the value and history of their items, offering services to evaluate, manage, and where necessary, bring those goods to market. For buyers, we are constantly working to find cool collections for them to peruse and we ship them world-wide.
Media Links:
• Back to the Past Collectibles website: gobacktothepast.com
• Live auction events at www.proxibid.com/b2pcollect
• Online shop at www.ebay.com/str/backtothepastcollectibles
• Follow us on Social: TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter @b2pcollect
