COMMCORE CONSULTING GROUP LAUNCHES CAPITAL MARKETS SERVICE OFFERING COACHING AND COUNSEL TO EXECUTIVE TEAMS ENGAGING INVESTORS AND BANK ANALYSTS

/EIN News/ -- Washington, DC, Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CommCore Consulting Group, a crisis and strategic communications training firm, with offices in New York, Atlanta, Dallas, and Washington, DC, today announced the launch of CommCore Capital Markets, a new offering to provide coaching and counsel to all private and public company management teams engaging in earnings calls, high-level investor meetings, IPOs, financial roadshows, and Series A/B/C funding rounds.

CommCore Capital Markets will include preparing and coaching leaders and subject matter experts for presentations at leading industry-specific conferences including investment and broker events.

CommCore Capital Markets will be led by senior consultants who have decades of experience preparing spokespeople to deliver their company’s value proposition and engaging with top-tier media and business financial analysts.

“In tough markets for fundraising, it’s more important than ever to focus on the company story and rehearsal,” said Andrew Gilman, CommCore CEO. “A polished and confident presentation makes a big difference in convincing potential investors.”

"Every management team must be aligned and able to respond to questions regarding strategic competitiveness, viability in the marketplace and smart deployment of invested capital,” said Jerry Doyle, CommCore Principal.  “Communicating these differentiators with clarity and confidence is essential and can only come through thorough and effective preparation.”

For more information on CommCore Consulting, visit CommCore Capital Markets or email info@commcorecapital.com

About CommCore Consulting Group
CommCore Consulting Group is a privately held specialty communications firm serving businesses, government agencies, and non-profit organizations around the world. The company specializes in strategic and tactical communications development and implementation across all industry sectors, organizational crisis planning and responseexecutive media and presentation trainingmessage development, and internal communications skills development. CommCore is led by its president and CEO, Andrew D. Gilman – a lawyer, award-winning journalist, and co-author of the best-selling book Get to The Point. CommCore is headquartered in Washington D.C., and has offices in New York City, Los Angeles, Dallas and Atlanta. For more information about CommCore Consulting please call 202-659-4177 or visit www.commcoreconsulting.com.

