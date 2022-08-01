MetricNet to Present Enterprise Service Benchmarks at Service Management World
EINPresswire.com/ -- MetricNet is pleased to announce that Jeff Rumburg, Managing Partner of MetricNet, has been invited to present the latest benchmarks from Enterprise Service Management (ESM) at the 2022 Service Management World Conference. Powered by HDI, the leading organization dedicated to elevating service and support across the enterprise, Service Management World 2022 will take place November 12-16 at the Omni Orlando Resort at Championsgate.
Mr. Rumburg will be presenting Session 404: “Benchmarks from the World of Enterprise Service Management”. In this session, Mr. Rumburg will share the industry's latest benchmarks on ESM, talk about the critical differences between ESM and ITSM, and discuss the top strategic KPIs of ESM that IT Service and Support teams should consider.
“Effective management of ESM requires both tactical and strategic metrics. The tactical metrics tell you how well you're executing, while your strategic metrics indicate whether you're executing against the right objectives, such as maximizing ROI, optimizing your channel mix, preventing tickets, and maturing your industry best practices.” said Jeff Rumburg. “For any ESM organization that's interested in doing the right thing and doing things right, the strategic metrics of ESM are critical to success!”
Those interested in hearing Mr. Rumburg speak on Enterprise Services should attend Session 404 on Wednesday, November 16 at 10:15 AM Eastern Time. All those involved in the planning, delivery and support of IT services, and the fundamental concepts behind service management, are encouraged to attend. This includes Senior-Level VPs and Directors, Managers, CIOs and CTOs.
Mr. Rumburg is the winner of the Ron Muns Lifetime Achievement Award, was named to HDI’s Top 25 Thought Leaders list for five years and has served on HDI’s Strategic Advisory Board. He is co-founder and Managing Partner of MetricNet, LLC, where he is responsible for global strategy, product development, and client engagement delivery. As a leading expert in benchmarking and re-engineering, Mr. Rumburg authored a best- selling book on benchmarking, and has been retained as a benchmarking expert by such iconic companies as American Express, USAA, Coca Cola, and Emory Healthcare.
If you would like more information about benchmarking your service and support functions, please visit http://www.metricnet.com or e-mail MetricNet at info(at)metricnet(dot)com.
About MetricNet
MetricNet is the global leader in IT service and support benchmarking. More than half of the Global 2000 rely on MetricNet benchmarks to improve and optimize their performance. MetricNet is the first, and still the only company to offer downloadable service desk and desktop support benchmarks from their website. With a global benchmarking database of nearly 4,000 IT service and support benchmarks, MetricNet has the most comprehensive database of process and performance metrics in the industry.
About HDI
For thirty years, HDI has partnered with thousands of professionals and their organizations to improve their performance by helping them to: drive change, harness knowledge, transform teams, make connections, and turn challenges into opportunities. HDI empowers the technical support and service management community to advance their strategy, operations and teams through optimized service delivery. From the employee to the enterprise, HDI transforms service and support through its comprehensive lineup of training and certification courses, industry-leading annual conferences, results-driven consulting services, community-based networking opportunities, and insightful research and informational resources. What does HDI stand for? HDI stands for smarter service resulting in better business outcomes. Learn more at www.ThinkHDI.com. HDI is brought to you by Informa Tech.
About Informa Tech
Informa Tech is a market leading provider of integrated research, media, training and events to the global Technology community. We're an international business of more than 600 colleagues, operating in more than 20 markets. Our aim is to inspire the Technology community to design, build and run a better digital world through research, media, training and event brands that inform, educate and connect. Over 7,000 professionals subscribe to our research, with 225,000 delegates attending our events and over 18,000 students participating in our training programmes each year, and nearly 4 million people visiting our digital communities each month. Learn more about Informa Tech.
