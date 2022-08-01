RFS Looks to Grow its Connecticut Team with Job Fair
Wireless specialist RFS will hold a job fair on August 17 from 9am-4:30pm at its Connecticut facility, 200 Pond View Drive, Meriden, CT 06450, United States
RFS is a company with over 120 years heritage in the wireless space and a fantastic place to work at any career stage.”MERIDEN, CT, 06450, August 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RFS looks to grow its Connecticut team with job fair
— Britta Ferner
Wireless specialist Radio Frequency Systems (RFS), today announced it will hold a job fair on August 17 from 9am-4:30pm at its Connecticut facility, 200 Pond View Dr, Meriden, CT 06450, United States
The wireless specialist is responsible for providing connectivity at iconic venues across the globe from the One World Trade Center to the New York Metro, as well as supporting all major wireless carriers in the USA. RFS is a global company with over 1,000 employees worldwide and an ethos of doing good through its community and climate ambition programs. It is now looking to bolster its Meriden team to support its ongoing growth in the North America market.
The day will include an opportunity to meet the team, tour the facility and take part in on-site interviews. The company is looking to recruit for a variety of roles including: Cable Production Operators, Production Assemblers, Cable testers and more. Alongside working in the rapidly evolving wireless sector, RFS employees receive competitive benefits and a sign-on bonus.
Britta Ferner, Vice-President Human Resources at RFS commented, “RFS is a company with over 120 years heritage in the wireless space and a fantastic place to work at any career stage. With the job fair we’re looking to show the community in Meriden the career possibilities at our North America HQ and continue to build our growing team.”
For more information visit www.rfsworld.com to apply online or call 203-630-3311 Ext. 1127 for more information about the fair.
Paula Mennone-Preisner
RFS (Radio Frequency Systems)
+1 203-715-1595
paula.mennone@rfsworld.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other