We Make Stories Come To Life Through Self Publishing Five Mile Charlie: A Special Pony for Carly Available on Amazon 2 Five Mile Charlie: A Special Pony for Carly Available on Barnes & Noble

Kimberly Adams shows the charm of wishes in book Five Mile Charlie: A Special Pony for Carly at Beijing Book Fair 2022

Overall, this book is a fun, delightful read for young readers. It would be a wonderful addition to a classroom or home collection.” — Gretchen Hansen from The US Review of Books

LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Practicing attorney Kimberly Adams pens the secret magic of wishes in the first installment of her Five Mile Charlie book series entitled Five Mile Charlie: A Special Pony for Carly.The book, which is currently released on Amazon and Barnes & Noble and will be on display to the public at Beijing Book Fair 2002 from August 24-27, 2022, holds on to the premise that wishes don’t always come true the way we want them to—but they can be brought to life in a totally different way!This 38-paged fantasy children’s book is a charming tale about Carly, a sweet young girl who lives on a farm in Oklahoma named Five Mile. She has always wanted to be a pony because she loves animals so much. Nora, the magical queen bee of the valley, has heard of Carly’s wish and has sent out scout bees in search of a pony. The moment Carly sees the strange new animal in her field - a llama, she falls head over heels in love with it. Despite Charlie's llama status, she and Charlie hit it up right away.The author, Atty. Adams crafted the idea of centering the story set in her own home state Oklahoma where she also served as the municipal judge.After the death of her pet llama, Charlie, Kimberly Adams developed an interest in writing fiction. Kim's loss of Charlie, with whom she had shared an unbreakable bond, prompted her to pen a children's book series in his honor, titled Five Mile Charlie.Watch the teaser for Five Mile Charlie: A Special Pony for Carly now!The book will be on display at Beijing Book Fair in Beijing, China from August 24-27, 2022, and is available in both Amazon or Barnes & Noble.For additional information about the book and the author, please visit www.fivemilecharlie.com.

Five Mile Charlie A Special Pony for Carly By Kimberly Adams