Data Catalog Market SWOT Analysis, Latest Innovations, Emerging Trends, Industry Size, Growth Outlook and Forecast 2030

Increasing data proliferation is one of the key factors driving market revenue growth

Data Catalog Market Size – USD 590 Million in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 27.1%, Market Trends – Rising demand for business intelligence tools” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The data catalog market size was USD 590 Million in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 27.1% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing data proliferation and rising demand for business intelligence tools are key factors driving growth of the market. Due to numerous source systems or siloed data, use of data assets or their interpretation can frequently be inconsistent.

By consolidating all information about data assets into a single platform, creation of a data catalog can reduce discrepancies and ongoing management will keep it coordinated and consistent. When a data catalog is automated, it can grow and update automatically, requiring less administrative help. The problem is to identify optimal data assets for work at hand because most organizations have an abundance of data, making it easy to find a data asset to use for analytics or reporting. Good data catalogs should include usage statistics as well as user ratings and reviews to facilitate decision-making.

However, how effectively the data is acquired will depend on the system's capacity for data collecting. Data catalog tools may be quite expensive because this method requires a team of people to perform the interview. Time-consuming responsibilities include reporting, arranging, and transcription while online and offline survey responses might not always be accurate.

The Data Catalog Market research report is a comprehensive and vital document encompassing business strategies, qualitative and quantitative analysis, and emerging trends of the global Data Catalog market. The report offers in-depth research and assessment of the key elements of the global Data Catalog market. The research analysts have formulated this report through thorough primary and secondary research with a detailed analysis of the drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to provide a panoramic view of the Data Catalog market.

Key players include

Microsoft,

Alteryx,

Amazon Web Services,

TIBCO Software,

Zaloni,

Informatica,

Alation,

Tamr,

IBM, and

Datawatch Corporation.

Key Highlights from the Report

The solutions segment is expected to register a significant market revenue growth. Data catalog solutions address important issues with data management. Even when they are aware of datasets they control, organizations usually lack information on which are more and less trustworthy. A data lake can occasionally resemble a data swamp depending on the situation.

The cloud segment is expected to register a steady growth rate during the forecast period. The cloud deployment method segment holds a substantial market share because end-users in the data catalog market have access to comprehensive and adaptable solutions through cloud-based solutions. It offers features such as large storage capacities, improved data security, scalability, cost savings, and efficient data storage.

The banking and finance segment is expected to register a significant growth rate during the forecast period. Banking and financial industries were among the first industries to use data categorization. The financial analysis uses statistical techniques to pinpoint financial issues. Financial data catalog integrates historical econometrics techniques with technology components of information science. In addition, employment of Machine Learning (ML), prescriptive analytics, and predictive modeling in financial details offers good chances for understanding financial data and fixing related issues.

Emergen Research has segmented the data catalog market based on component, deployment mode, end-user, and region:

Component (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Solutions

Services

Deployment Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Cloud

On-Premise

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Retail & E-commerce

Banking & Finance

IT & Telecom

Others

The Global Data Catalog Market is further analyzed across the key geographical locations where the market has expanded to a significant size. The key region analyzed are North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report offers a country-wise analysis to provide a comprehensive analysis of the Data Catalog market in terms of production and consumption patterns, supply and demand ratio, import/export, revenue contribution, trends, and presence of prominent players in each region.

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key point summary of the report:

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the market size, share, and growth rate in the forecast duration.

It provides details about current scenario, historical data, giving an accurate market forecast for the coming years.

The study categorizes the market on the basis of product types, applications, end users, market value and volume, business verticals, and 5 major regions.

It also offers regional market analysis and forecast for prominent geographies in the sector viz., North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Industry supply chain, sourcing strategy, upstream feedstock, and downstream demand analysis has also been undertaken in the research report.

The study offers a comprehensive understanding of the demand and supply dynamics, including production and consumption rates, and mapping of the overall market.

The report employs different analytical tools including, SWOT analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, and pricing analysis, to give precise market information.

