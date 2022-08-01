Digital Imaging Market by Growth Analysis and Precise Outlook – 2030 | Key Players – Nikon Corporation, General Electric

Emergen Research Logo

Growing industrialization in emerging countries increasing need for industrial automation is a key factor driving digital imaging market revenue growth

Digital Imaging Market Size – USD 20.32 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 8.9%, Market Trends – Rapid adoption owing to technological advantages over traditional methods” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global digital imaging market size reached USD 20.32 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Growing industrialization in emerging countries and rapid adoption of industrial automation, as well as various implementation of technological advancements, are a few of the factors driving market revenue growth.

Image sharpening and restoration of digital image goods is rising demand for various technical procedures including facial identification, remote sensing, pattern detection, and color processing. Accuracy, time-effectiveness, and environmental responsibility are some of the major factors driving demand for digital imaging in various industries. Digital imaging provides easy access as impressions are recorded electronically, resulting in shorter processing time and ability to identify abnormalities promptly. Rapid adoption of medical imaging for ultrasonography, computed tomography, mammography, X-rays, and nuclear medicine allows for a quick confirmation, assessment, and documenting of illness progress and response to therapy.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/1184

Utilization of digital imaging solutions allows for paperless and digitization, which offers various advantages, including lower total medical care costs and more global real-time access to these images. Provision of data accessibility, which helps enterprises to accurately develop a company's research & development, is driving growth of the market. On June 23, 2022, Teledyne FLIR Defense, a subsidiary of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated., a leading provider of sophisticated digital imaging products and software, engineered systems, and aerospace and defense electronics, entered into a framework agreement with Norwegian Defense Materiel Agency worth up to USD 48 million.

The competitive landscape of the report has been formulated by considering all the vital parameters such as company profiling, market share, recent developments and advancements, gross margins, product portfolio, revenue generation, financial standing, market position, and expansion plans. The report also discusses in detail the recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches and brand promotions, agreements, corporate and government deals, and partnerships, among others. The report also sheds light on the recent technological developments and product advancements in the Digital Imaging market.

Furthermore, the report provides details about the new players entering the market, and entry-level barriers and offers strategic recommendations to overcome those barriers to gain a substantial industry presence.

Key players include Nikon Corporation, Olympus Corporation, General Electric, Hexagon, AMETEK.Inc., Cognex Corporation, Matrox, Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, Keyence Corporation, and OMRON Corporation.

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/1184

Key Highlights from the Report

The radiology segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021 owing to elimination of chemical processors and processor maintenance, reduced radiation exposure, and reduced space requirement. Imaging versatility increases accuracy of patient diagnosis and improves quality of care, which is driving revenue growth of the market.

The surveying segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021. Growing manufacturing and processing plants for various industry verticals and rising concerns for safety by consumers are driving revenue growth of this segment. Growing utilization of Industrial Internet of Things (IIOT) and Industry 4.0 is increasing demand for digital imaging products for quick inspection of any quality issues. Various industries, such as automotive, machinery, aerospace, and consumer electronics, require superior quality control, which is a crucial part of production process enabling reduced costs and time saving.

The healthcare segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021. Rapid adoption of advanced technologies, such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and increasing digitalization, which gives real-time access to images globally, are some of the key factors driving market revenue growth. Implementation of AI in medical imaging technology enables quick identification of abnormalities on various areas such as chest, spine, abdomen, and head.

To know more about the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/digital-imaging-market

Emergen Research has segmented global the digital imaging market based on technology, application, industry, and region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Metrology

Radiography

X-ray testing

Computed radiography

Gamma-Ray testing

Direct radiography

Film radiography

LiDAR

Machine Vision

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Reverse Engineering

Inspection

Surveying

Exploration

Urban planning

Engineering

Corridor mapping

Cartography

Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Aerospace

Machinery

Consumer electronics

Automotive

Food & beverages

Healthcare

Oil & gas

Others

The Global Digital Imaging Market is further analyzed across the key geographical locations where the market has expanded to a significant size. The key region analyzed are North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report offers a country-wise analysis to provide a comprehensive analysis of the Digital Imaging market in terms of production and consumption patterns, supply and demand ratio, import/export, revenue contribution, trends, and presence of prominent players in each region.

Buy Now @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/1184

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Radical Features of the Digital Imaging Market Report:

The report encompasses Digital Imaging market overview along with market share, demand and supply ratio, production and consumption patterns, supply chain analysis, and other ley elements

An in-depth analysis of the different approaches and procedures undertaken by the key players to conduct business efficiently

Offers insights into production and manufacturing value, products and services offered in the market, and fruitful information about investment strategies

Supply chain analysis along with technological advancements offered in the report

The report covers extensive analysis of the trends, drivers, restraints, limitations, threats, and growth opportunities in the Digital Imaging industry

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/1184

Thank you for reading the research report. To get more information about the customized report and customization plan, kindly connect to us and we will provide you with the well-suited customized report.

Take a Look at our other Reports:

non thermal pasteurization market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/non-thermal-pasteurization-market

high performance polyurethane elastomers market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/high-performance-polyurethane-elastomers-market

large caliber ammunition market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/large-caliber-ammunition-market

green methanol market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/green-methanol-market

bio isobutene market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/bio-isobutene-market

About Us:

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.

Read Full Press Release @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/global-digital-imaging-market