Speaker Driver Market: Recent Industry Developments and Growth Strategies Adopted by Players with Revenue Insights

Increasing use of consumer electronics and rising disposable income among consumers are key factors driving market growth

Speaker Driver Market Size – USD 25.79 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 2.3%, Market Trends – Adoption of online audio and video streaming services” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global speaker driver market size is expected to reach USD 31.18 Billion and register a CAGR of 2.3% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research.

Key market revenue growth driving factors include increasing use of consumer electronics such as televisions, smartphones, smart watches, washing machines, smart televisions etc. In addition, rapid adoption of online audio and video streaming services is another factor driving revenue growth of market. Rising disposable income among consumers, improving standards of living, rapid urbanization, and robust penetration of mobile phones and high-speed and reducing costs of Internet connectivity are some other factors supporting market growth.

Introduction of airpods has a significant role to play in growth of market. Demand for wireless these products has been increasing due to rising preference for more convenience as these products connect wirelessly via any audio or video device and eliminate the hassles experienced using wired headsets. Technological advancements and introduction of more advanced products such as notch less smartphones is further expected to support market growth going ahead.

The new report titled ‘Global Speaker Driver Market’, is methodically curated by our team of analysts, keeping readers’ understanding in mind, and includes a wide-ranging database of industry distribution. The report takes a closer look at the historical and current market scenarios to accurately predict the global Speaker Driver market outlook over the forecast duration (2019-2028).

Researchers have taken a holistic approach towards the global market analysis and highlighted the factors that influence the overall growth of the market. The study involves the use of efficient analytical tools like SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces to inspect the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats associated with the growth of the various market segments. The report provides crucial details, such as the market shares of the key players, which help the reader attain a comprehensive outlook of the Speaker Driver market.

Key Highlights from the Report

In September 2020, CX 400BT True Wireless was launched by Sennheiser, and delivers high fidelity stereo sound with natural meds and deep bass due to the presence of 7mm dynamic driver.

In May 2020, HD 458BT wireless headphones was launched by Sennheiser with a stylish new design.

Asia Pacific accounted for largest revenue share contribution to the global market in 2020 and the trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. This steady growth can be attributed to presence of key players in countries in the region. China, being the largest producer and consumer of electronics, is a major contributor to revenue growth of the market in the region. Moreover, rising disposable income, increasing penetration of mobile devices, and rapid development of 5G infrastructure in countries such as India, South Korea, China, and Japan is expected to support market growth.

The report further divides the Speaker Driver market into key segments such as types, applications, end-user industries, technologies, and key regions of the market. The report also sheds light on the segment and region exhibiting promising growth in the Speaker Driver market.

Emergen Research has segmented the global speaker driver market based on device type, size, application, and region.

Device Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Headphones/Earphones

Hearing Aids

Smart Speakers

Mobile Phones/Tablets

Loudspeakers

Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Below 20 mm

20–110 mm

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Professional/Enterprise

Consumer

Medical

Others (banking, travel and tourism, hospitality, and education)

Regional Segmentation

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report also studies the key companies of the Speaker Driver market along with analysis of their business strategies, M&A activities, investment plans, product portfolio, financial standing, gross profit margin, and production and manufacturing capacities.

Key players in the market include Sennheiser Electronic GmbH & Co. KG, Samsung Electronics, Sony Corporation, Knowles Electronics, Goertek, Beyerdynamic GmbH & Co. KG, Fostex International, Eastech, Voz Electronic Co., Ltd., and Fortune Grand Technology inc.

