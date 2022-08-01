Submit Release
News Search

There were 965 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 214,282 in the last 365 days.

Sagidis Limited launches a financial transformation platform based on Fintech and Non-Fungible Token.

Sagidis Limited is a Financial Transformation Platform Based on Fintech and Non-Fungible Token. Recently, emerging crypto traders have launched news services and perspectives on crypto trading.

/EIN News/ -- Auckland, New Zealand, Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sagidis Limited is a newly launched crypto platform that offers its services in Financial Transformation. In the latest coverage, the company has launched new services and perspectives on crypto trading. Sagidis Limited is a Financial Transformation Platform Based on Fintech and Non-Fungible Token.


The company's services are based on implementing an innovative development - artificial intelligence for several banks. Their services are based on the following principles:

  • Sagidis creates the system that generates millions of dollars in revenue for the company owner.
  • The company transfers the development rights into the hands of the board members of the holding company.
  • It develops new profitable areas of trading.

The focus of Sagidis is hedging based on Non-Fungible Token and Fintech to create a simplified system in the B2C financial market. Sagidis company is characterized by quality, narrow and different business product that divides standard financial services into more valuable digital technologies.

The Financial Transformation Company Sagidis provides the following services:

  1. Artificial Intelligence: Artificial intelligence algorithms allow the company to instantly respond to fluctuations in the Non-Fungible Token markets, thus closing the transaction at the maximum profit level.
  2. Hedging: Hedging allows the company to minimize fluctuations in the market from the declared value, thereby leaving the process in the financial markets as volatile as possible.
  3. Fintech: Continuous development of digital technologies, IT departments of the Sagidis, allow accelerating the processes of financing, development, and analysis with greater accuracy using technological innovations of Fintech.
  4. Non-Fungible Token: The primary market of the company's activity allows, in the process of rapid and long-term growth of this industry, to perform liquid processes for the implementation of activities

About Sagidis

Sagidis are automated crypto trading solutions that demonstrate ways to combine digital technologies, automated trading algorithms, and passive or active trading management based on a private trading fund.

Intending users and potential crypto traders must follow the below-given links to stay updated:

Website | Twitter


Media Details: 
Company name: Sagidis Limited 
Website: sagidis.com 
Contact person: Chris Scott 
Email: chrisscott -at- sagidis.com
Address: 88 Shortland Street, Auckland Central, Auckland, 1010, NZ

Primary Logo

You just read:

Sagidis Limited launches a financial transformation platform based on Fintech and Non-Fungible Token.

Distribution channels: Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.