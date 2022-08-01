Sagidis Limited launches a financial transformation platform based on Fintech and Non-Fungible Token.

Sagidis Limited is a Financial Transformation Platform Based on Fintech and Non-Fungible Token. Recently, emerging crypto traders have launched news services and perspectives on crypto trading.

/EIN News/ -- Auckland, New Zealand, Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sagidis Limited is a newly launched crypto platform that offers its services in Financial Transformation. In the latest coverage, the company has launched new services and perspectives on crypto trading. Sagidis Limited is a Financial Transformation Platform Based on Fintech and Non-Fungible Token.







The company's services are based on implementing an innovative development - artificial intelligence for several banks. Their services are based on the following principles:

Sagidis creates the system that generates millions of dollars in revenue for the company owner.

The company transfers the development rights into the hands of the board members of the holding company.

It develops new profitable areas of trading.

The focus of Sagidis is hedging based on Non-Fungible Token and Fintech to create a simplified system in the B2C financial market. Sagidis company is characterized by quality, narrow and different business product that divides standard financial services into more valuable digital technologies.

The Financial Transformation Company Sagidis provides the following services:

Artificial Intelligence: Artificial intelligence algorithms allow the company to instantly respond to fluctuations in the Non-Fungible Token markets, thus closing the transaction at the maximum profit level. Hedging: Hedging allows the company to minimize fluctuations in the market from the declared value, thereby leaving the process in the financial markets as volatile as possible. Fintech: Continuous development of digital technologies, IT departments of the Sagidis, allow accelerating the processes of financing, development, and analysis with greater accuracy using technological innovations of Fintech. Non-Fungible Token: The primary market of the company's activity allows, in the process of rapid and long-term growth of this industry, to perform liquid processes for the implementation of activities

About Sagidis

Sagidis are automated crypto trading solutions that demonstrate ways to combine digital technologies, automated trading algorithms, and passive or active trading management based on a private trading fund.

Intending users and potential crypto traders must follow the below-given links to stay updated:

