Email Encryption Market 2021 Key Competitors, Major Products and Services, Share Analysis, and Upcoming Trends to 2028

Increasing need to protect confidential information in organizations and growing scams such as business email compromise and phishing attacks

Email Encryption Market Size – USD 3.36 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 24.3%, Market Trends – Increasing adoption of multi-cloud services” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global email encryption market size reached USD 3.36 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 24.3%, during the forecast period. Increasing need to safeguard confidential information in organizations is expected to drive revenue growth of the global email encryption market during the forecast period. In addition, increasing incidence of scams such as business email compromise and phishing attacks are expected to boost growth of the global email encryption market going ahead. Furthermore, increasing adoption of multi-cloud services is expected to augment global email encryption market growth in future.

However, high cost of email encryption solutions is a key factor expected to hamper growth of the global email encryption market to some extent over the forecast period.

The Email Encryption Market Research Report added by Emergen Research to its expanding repository is an all-inclusive document containing insightful data about the Email Encryption market and its key elements. The report is formulated through extensive primary and secondary research and is curated with an intent to offer the readers and businesses a competitive edge over other players in the industry. The report sheds light on the minute details of the Email Encryption industry pertaining to growth factors, opportunities and lucrative business prospects, regions showing promising growth, and forecast estimation till 2028.

World’s Leading Companies in the Email Encryption Market: Top 10 by Revenue

Cisco

BAE Systems

Trend Micro

Sophos

Zoho Mail

Zix Corporation

Hushmail

ProtonMail

Tutanota

Virtru

Key Highlights in the Report

On-premises segment revenue is expected to expand at a significantly fast CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing deployment of on-premises-based email encryption solutions across various sectors to enable better data security is expected to boost revenue growth of this segment going ahead.

In terms of revenue share, the solution segment is expected to lead over the forecast period due to rising adoption of email encryption solutions by various companies to efficiently encrypt internal and external email communications and to secure critical business data, information, and facilities.

Increasing adoption of email encryption solutions in the BFSI industry is expected to drive revenue growth of the BFSI segment, which is expected to lead in terms of revenue contribution to the global email encryption market during the forecast period.

Additionally, the report covers the analysis of the key players in the industry with a special focus on their global position, financial status, and their recent developments. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and SWOT analysis have been covered by the report to provide relevant data on the competitive landscape.

Detailed Regional Analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Emergen Research has segmented the global email encryption market on the basis of deployment, component, end-use, and region:

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Cloud

On-premises

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Services

Solution

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Manufacturing

Healthcare

IT & Telecom

Retail

Energy and Utilities

Government

Media & Entertainment

BFSI

Others

Key Questions Answered by the Report:

Which region is expected to dominate the market in the coming years?

What are the recent technological and product advancements occurring in the market?

What are the key strategies adopted by the prominent players in the Email Encryption market?

What are the key product types and applications of the Email Encryption industry?

What is the outcome of SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis?

How is the competitive landscape of the Email Encryption market?

Who are the key players in the industry?

What is the growth rate of the industry over the coming years?

What will be the valuation of the Email Encryption Market by 2028?

