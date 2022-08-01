Photo Voter ID Posters Are Available at Board of Registrar’s Offices

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Monday, August 1, 2022—MONTGOMERY, AL— Secretary of State John H. Merrill would like Alabamians to know that photo voter ID posters featuring former President Donald J. Trump and multi-platinum artist Lionel Richie are now available at each county Board of Registrar’s Office.

We are extremely thankful for President Trump’s and Mr. Richie’s participation in our annual free photo voter ID campaign. They have helped us raise awareness about photo voter ID requirements and promote voter registration throughout our state.

If you need to locate your county Board of Registrar’s Office, click here.

