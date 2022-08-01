Activists Stenstrom and Hoopes Release Book Unequivocally Proving How the 2020 Election was Stolen in Pennsylvania
Delaware County, PA activists Stenstrom and Hoopes release book on election fraud in PA at time when Americans are concerned with fraud affecting 2022 election.CHADDS FORD, PA, U.S.A., August 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Despite the mainstream media trying to gaslight the American public into believing there was no election fraud in 2020, a recent poll by Rasmussen and The National Pulse revealed that 52% of likely U.S. voters believe it is at least somewhat likely that cheating affected the outcome of the 2020 presidential election and 50% of voters believe it is somewhat likely there will be widespread cheating that will affect the outcome of this fall’s congressional elections.
We must restore the public’s faith in our electoral process but to do this there must be a full litigation of the fraud perpetrated in 2020 and measures must be taken to rectify that this fraud cannot be repeated in future elections.
And this is why despite the legal threats and bullying and intimidation tactics from the Pennsylvania political machine, Stenstrom and Hoopes have decided to tell their remarkable story, for the first time, in their new book Parallel Election: Blueprint for Deception. Ever since Delaware County residents Gregory Stenstrom and Leah Hoopes witnessed the massive election fraud perpetrated in their home county on November 3, 2020, they have made it their mission to expose the fraud and bring the perpetrators to justice.
Because everything in the book is 100% accurate, the Pennsylvania political machine is resorting to unprecedented measures to prevent the publication of this book. Only when the truth is made available to the public, can we begin to fix our election system. The public must know what happened so they can demand change.
What makes this book so important is the “Parallel Election” that was orchestrated in Delaware County, PA was replicated in the eight other swing states. This is a must read book if you are concerned with election integrity and want to learn how to fight for it at the local level.
About the Authors: Gregory Stenstrom is Co-Founder of www.Patriot.Online, a digital privacy ecosystem and social media platform. He has extensive experience in computer sciences, security, and fraud investigations, and a reputation as a formidable problem solver who distills complexity into actionable simplicity. A former US Naval Officer, he served as a Surface Warfare Officer, and in Commanding and Executive Officer roles for Special Warfare and Special Operations. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree from the United States Naval Academy, Annapolis, MD.
Leah Hoopes is a business owner, and Republican Committeewoman for Bethel Township in Delaware County, Pennsylvania. As a KravMaga instructor and practitioner, she trains women in self-defense both physically, and emotionally. She is a highly effective political activist, who develops strategic plans, and recruits experts and advocates to execute them. She holds an Associate of Arts degree in Criminal Justice from Delaware Community College and an Associates of Science degree in Physical Therapy from Harcum College.
About the Publisher: Interrita was created solely for the purpose of publishing Parallel Election. The original publisher did not want to take on the legal liability of publishing this book. We are disappointed in their decision but appreciate their investment of considerable resources in making this book a professional, well-written and edited book. This book would never have made it to publication without their help.
