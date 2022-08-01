U.S. Bottled Water Market to Excessive Growth In Upcoming Years| Nestle Waters, PepsiCo, Inc., The Coca-Cola Company
Growing health consciousness among consumers is a prime factor fueling the market growth of bottled waterSEATTLE, WA, US, August 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Description
Coherent Market Intelligence has added a new research study titled "U.S. Bottled Water Market 2022 analysis by Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges and Investment Opportunities)", size, share, and outlook.
By 2027, it is anticipated that the U.S. bottled water industry will reach over US$17,400 million.
A general overview of the market, including information on various product definitions, classifications, and players in the industry chain structure, is provided in the study named "U.S. Bottled Water Market." The competitive environment, development trends, and important critical success factors (CSFs) prevalent in the U.S. Bottled Water sector are taken into consideration when providing the quantitative and qualitative analysis for the worldwide U.S. Bottled Water market. The comprehensive industry analysis of development components, trends, flows, and sizes is included in the Global U.S. Bottled Water Market Report 2022. In order to anticipate possible market management during the forecast period between 2022 and 2028, the research also calculates current and historical market values.
𝐂𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐤 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐚 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲 (𝐄𝐱𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫: 𝐔𝐩 𝐭𝐨 𝟒𝟎% 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐀 𝐋𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐓𝐢𝐦𝐞) : https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/3267
The U.S. Bottled Water market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.
Bottled water is regulated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which defines it as "water that is intended for human consumption and that is sealed in bottles or other containers with no added ingredients except that it may contain safe and suitable antimicrobial agents" in section 21 CFR 165.110.
Over the course of the forecast period, a rising number of acquisitions among significant U.S. bottled water market competitors is anticipated to fuel market expansion. For instance, Nestlé Waters North America (NWNA) announced in November 2019 that it will buy US bottler Watchung Spring Water. By acquiring Nestlé, NWNA was able to extend the ReadyRefresh beverage delivery business to the coast of New Jersey. Therefore, it is anticipated that increasing adoption of this potential opportunity will drive market growth.
The market growth of American bottled water is anticipated to be boosted by key companies increasing their expenditure in efforts to reduce single-use bottles. By using the most recent technology in its water refill stations, FloWater, for example, raised $15 million in January 2019 to put bottled water out of business and end the use of plastic water bottles. FloWater claims that their water tastes and hydrates better than any bottled water, even premium brands. Thus, during the course of the forecast period, this feature is anticipated to promote market expansion.
In the U.S. market for bottled water in 2018, the PET segment had the biggest market volume share (67%) among the materials.
Click here to avail lucrative discounts on { Flat 𝟮𝟬𝟬𝟬 𝗨𝗦𝗗} our latest report: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/promo/buynow/3267
𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:
❋ Nestle Waters
❋ PepsiCo Inc.
❋ The Coca-Cola Company
❋ Groupe Danone
❋ Suntory Beverage & Food Ltd
❋ Mountain Valley Spring Company LLC
❋ CG Roxane LLC
Detailed Segmentation:
❋U.S. Bottled Water Market, By Capacity:
3 Gallons
5 Gallons
Others
❋U.S. Bottled Water Market, By Material:
PET
HDPE
Others
❋U.S. Bottled Water Market, By Cap Type:
Screw Cap
Snap-on Cap
Sports Cap
Snap Screw Cap
Others
❋U.S. Bottled Water Market, By Distribution Channel:
Supermarkets
Grocery Stores
Convenience Stores
Others
𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤:
The market is analysed based on its worldwide presence in countries such as North America (United States, Canada, and Rest of North America), Europe (Germany, France, Spain, United Kingdom, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, and Rest of APAC), and Rest of the World for a better understanding of the market adoption of U.S. Bottled Water . Due to increased U.S. Bottled Water expenditures, Asia-Pacific will lead the U.S. Bottled Water market. Furthermore, favourable government policies in Japan and Korea that encourage the expansion and development of the IT sectors move the industry forward.
𝐌𝐞𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐝 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡
The market research team examined the Global U.S. Bottled Water Market demand using Porter's Five Force Model for the period 2022-2028. A complete SWOT analysis is also performed to assist the reader in making better informed conclusions about the Global U.S. Bottled Water Market demand. We collected data from both primary and secondary sources. In addition, the data analysts employed publicly available tools like as annual reports, SEC filings, and white papers to conduct a complete examination of the market. The approach to analysis reflects the purpose of evaluating it against a variety of indicators in order to provide a comprehensive view of the market.
𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞𝐬:
An up-to-date detailed analysis of the global markets for U.S. Bottled Water .
Analyses of global market trends, including data from 2018 and 2021, predictions for 2022 and 2024, and compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028.
The worldwide U.S. Bottled Water market size is estimated and forecasted, with market share analysis by U.S. Bottled Water type, component, application, end-user industry, and geographic area.
Highlights of the industry's market potential for U.S. Bottled Water , emerging applications, technological advancements, and strategic innovations
COVID-19 consequences on market advancement and assessment of feasible technological drivers through a comprehensive examination of numerous U.S. Bottled Water specialised applications for new and existing sub-parts.
Recent industry structure, present competitive landscape, R&D activities, significant growth initiatives, and business value share analysis based on segmental sales are all included.
Review of patents granted for U.S. Bottled Water , and assessment of new developments within the industry, as well as new advances in the sector.
𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐡𝐮𝐫𝐞 : https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/3267
𝐓𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐏𝐨𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐬:
1. Executive Summary
1.1. Market Snapshot
1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2028 (USD Billion)
1.2.1. U.S. Bottled Water Market, by Region, 2018-2028 (USD Billion)
1.2.2. U.S. Bottled Water Market, by Type, 2018-2028 (USD Billion)
1.2.3. U.S. Bottled Water Market, by Application, 2018-2028 (USD Billion)
1.2.4. U.S. Bottled Water Market, by Verticles, 2018-2028 (USD Billion)
1.3. Key Trends
1.4. Estimation Methodology
1.5. Research Assumption
2. Global U.S. Bottled Water Market Definition and Scope
2.1. Objective of the Study
2.2. Market Definition & Scope
2.2.1. Scope of the Study
2.2.2. Industry Evolution
2.3. Years Considered for the Study
2.4. Currency Conversion Rates
3. Global U.S. Bottled Water Market Dynamics
3.1. U.S. Bottled Water Market Impact Analysis (2018-2028)
3.1.1. Market Drivers
3.1.2. Market Challenges
3.1.3. Market Opportunities
4. Global U.S. Bottled Water Market Industry Analysis
4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model
4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants
4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes
4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry
4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2018-2028)
4.2. PEST Analysis
4.2.1. Political
4.2.2. Economical
4.2.3. Social
4.2.4. Technological
4.3. Investment Adoption Model
4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion
5. Global U.S. Bottled Water Market, by Type
5.1. Market Snapshot
5.2. Global U.S. Bottled Water Market by Type, Performance - Potential Analysis
5.3. Global U.S. Bottled Water Market Estimates & Forecasts by Type 2018-2028 (USD Billion)
5.4. U.S. Bottled Water Market, Sub Segment Analysis
6. Global U.S. Bottled Water Market, by Application
6.1. Market Snapshot
6.2. Global U.S. Bottled Water Market by Application, Performance - Potential Analysis
6.3. Global U.S. Bottled Water Market Estimates & Forecasts by Application 2018-2028 (USD Billion)
6.4. U.S. Bottled Water Market, Sub Segment Analysis
6.4.1. Others
7. Global U.S. Bottled Water Market, by Verticles
7.1. Market Snapshot
7.2. Global U.S. Bottled Water Market by Verticles, Performance - Potential Analysis
7.3. Global U.S. Bottled Water Market Estimates & Forecasts by Verticles 2018-2028 (USD Billion)
7.4. U.S. Bottled Water Market, Sub Segment Analysis
8. Global U.S. Bottled Water Market, Regional Analysis
8.1. U.S. Bottled Water Market, Regional Market Snapshot
8.2. North America U.S. Bottled Water Market
8.3. Europe U.S. Bottled Water Market Snapshot
8.4. Asia-Pacific U.S. Bottled Water Market Snapshot
8.5. Latin America U.S. Bottled Water Market Snapshot
8.6. Rest of The World U.S. Bottled Water Market
9. Competitive Intelligence
9.1. Top Market Strategies
9.2. Company Profiles
9.2.1. Majorplayer1
9.2.1.1. Key InDurationation
9.2.1.2. Overview
9.2.1.3. Financial (Subject to Data Availability)
9.2.1.4. Product Summary
9.2.1.5. Recent Developments
10. Research Process
10.1. Research Process
10.1.1. Data Mining
10.1.2. Analysis
10.1.3. Market Estimation
10.1.4. Validation
10.1.5. Publishing
10.2. Research Attributes
Mr. Shah
Coherent Market Insights Pvt. Ltd.
+1 206-701-6702
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other