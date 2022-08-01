Maritime Satellite Communication Market 2022 – 2028 : Need for data communication & passenger welfare
Market Size – USD 3.20 billion in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 11%NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, August 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Maritime satellite Communication market is expected to grow from USD 3.20 billion in 2018 to USD 8.30 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 11% during the forecast period. The driving factor for growth being the enhanced need in the growth of improved communication.
Due to the increase in need of trusted and cost-effective communication services, maritime satellite market is growing at a huge rate. MSS is mostly used in marine communication and to increase the fast and smooth sailing of ships and marine transportation. Various seaborne threats like piracy, maritime terrorism, gun-running are increasing rapidly. Security need is also increasing which is responsible for the growing market. Since maritime is connected with the nation's economy, its security is also important.
Players will require increased investments to tackle these challenges and facilitate growth in the coming years. This report comprises drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges pertaining to the Maritime satellite market; and extensive value chain analysis, patent analysis, analysis of the current manufacturing capability and technology status, commercialization potential in different devices, along with market size forecasts till 2026.
Top Profiled in the Maritime Satellite Communication Market Report:
• Harris Caprock (Singapore)
• Thuraya Telecommunications Company (UAE)
• Hughes Network System LLC. (USA)
• Inmarsat communications (London)
• KVH Industries (US)
• VIASAT (US)
• Royal Imetech N.V. (Netherlands)
• Globecomm Systems(US)
Market Segmentation:
• Service type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)
o Voice
o Video
o Data
o Tracing & Monitoring
• Product (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)
o Very small aperture satellite (VSS)
o Mobile satellite services (MSS)
• Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)
o Merchant shipping
o Offshore
o Government
o Passenger shipping
o Shipping
Key Takeaways of the Maritime Satellite Communication Market Report:
• A comprehensive overview of the global Maritime Satellite Communication industry.
• Accurate market projections in terms of market size, share, and volume.
• Thorough study of the global market dynamics, such as major market revenue growth drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, restraints, and future growth avenues.
• Deep-dive analysis of the upcoming market trends.
• Qualitative and quantitative analyses of the Maritime Satellite Communication Market.
• Elaborate study of the leading regional markets in the Maritime Satellite Communication Market.
• Complete overview of the market’s competitive landscape.
• Brief look at the company profiles and portfolios.
Key Regional Markets Covered in the Report:
• North America
o U.S.
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
o Russia
o U.K.
o Germany
o France
o BENELUX
o Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific
o China
o Japan
o India
o South Korea
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• Latin America
o Brazil
o Rest of Latin America
• Middle East & Africa
o Saudi Arabia
o U.A.E.
o Israel
o Rest of Middle East & Africa
