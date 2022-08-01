5 Major Aquaculture Market Growing at 4.9% CAGR to Hit USD 87.6 Billion by 2025 | Allied Market Research

5 major aquaculture market accounted for $62.5 Bn in 2018 & is projected to reach $87.6 Bn by 2025, registering a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period.

Whys and wherefores of market ups and downs
Increase in fish production to meet food supply, technological advancements in the field of aquaculture, and rise in demand from livestock and fisheries have boosted the growth of the global 5 major aquaculture market. However, surge in temperature and water pollution hampers the market growth. On the contrary, evolution in inland fishing and use of more sustainable technology in aquaculture is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.

Major market players
Blue Ridge Aquaculture
Huon Aquaculture Group Pty Ltd.
Eastern Fish Co.
RoyMarine Harvest ASA
ASMAK - International Fish Farming Holding Company
Promarisco
Nireus Aquaculture S.A.
Stehr Group Pty Ltd.

Tilapia to manifest fastest growth through 2025
The tilapia segment is projected to portray the fastest growth during the forecast period, registering a CAGR of 5.6%. This is due to increased consumption in the U.S. and African. Moreover, it is low in saturated fat, calories, carbohydrates, and sodium content making it a good protein source, which drives the growth of the segment. However, the salmon segment held the largest share in 2018, contributing nearly one-fourth of the global 5 major aquaculture market, owing to increase in demand from the hospitality, QSR food and nutrition sector, and favorable environment for rearing fish due to improved techniques and technology in the catchment area. Moreover, presence of supportive norms and regulation coupled with smooth trade relations across several countries supplemented the market growth.

China dominates the global market
The market across China held the largest share in 2018, contributing more than two-fifths of the global 5 major aquaculture market, owing to increased import of yellowtail in China and increasing popularity of sushi in the region. Moreover, the region is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period. The report includes analysis of the market across several other regions such as the U.S., Europe, Russia, and Japan.