Submit Release
News Search

There were 948 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 214,265 in the last 365 days.

Global Additive Manufacturing in Fashion & Jewellery Market

EOS GmBH, Primva Additive, Ganokin, Imaginarium, 3D Systems, DWS Systems, 3D Printing Media Network, Heraeus, EnvisionTEC, and Cooksandgold Additive Manufacturing, among others, are key players in the additive manufacturing in fashion & jewellery market.

/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Additive Manufacturing in Fashion & Jewellery Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 22.5% from 2022 to 2027.

Factors such as the rising need for prototyping applications in the jewellery industry, the rapidly flourishing jewellery industry in developing nations, and increasing research and development activities related to 3D printing technology are expected to drive the market's growth.


Browse 153 Market Data Tables and 113 Figures spread through 185 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Additive Manufacturing in Fashion & Jewellery Market - Forecast to 2027’’


Key Market Insights

  • As per the technology outlook, the Stereolithography segment is expected to be the largest segment in additive manufacturing in the fashion & jewellery market from 2022 to 2027
  • The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing segment in the market
  • The United States has the largest share in the market during the forecast period of 2022-2027
  • As per the material, the wax segment is expected to be the largest segment in the additive manufacturing in the fashion & jewellery market from 2022 to 2027
  • EOS GmBH, Primva Additive, Ganokin, Imaginarium, 3D Systems, DWS Systems, 3D Printing Media Network, Heraeus, EnvisionTEC, and Cooksandgold Additive Manufacturing, among others, are key players in the additive manufacturing in fashion & jewellery market

Request a Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/additive-manufacturing-in-fashion-jewellery-market-3887


Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)

  • Stereolithography
  • Selective Laser Sintering
  • Laser Metal Deposition
  • 3D Printing
  • Others

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)

  • Hardware
  • Software
  • Services

Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)

  • Castable Plastic
  • Wax
  • Precious Metals
  • Other

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)

North America        

  • The U.S.
  • Canada
  • Mexico

Europe

  • Germany
  • UK
  • France
  • Spain
  • Italy
  • Netherlands
  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Thailand
  • Indonesia
  • Malaysia
  • Singapore
  • Vietnam
  • Rest of APAC

Central & South America

  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Chile
  • Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Israel
  • South Africa
  • Rest of MEA

Contact: Yash Jain

Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com

Phone Number: +1 6026667238


Contact: Yash Jain

Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com

Phone Number: +1 6026667238

Primary Logo

You just read:

Global Additive Manufacturing in Fashion & Jewellery Market

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.