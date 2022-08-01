Deep Brain Stimulation Systems Market Analysis, Growth, Trend | Demand and Import/Export Details up to 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Technological advancements in Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) Systems, significant prevalence of Parkinson’s disease, dystonia and epilepsy, together

Deep Brain Stimulation Systems Market Size – USD 1,227.5 Million in 2019, DBS Systems Market Growth – CAGR of 8.1%, DBS Devices Market Trends– Rising prevalence of Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD)” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) Systems Market was valued at USD 1227.5 million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 2,122.8 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 8.1% according to a new report by Emergen Research. In general, geriatric population suffers from unconscious movements of the body leading to Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis and dystonia. In the United States, more than 60,000 people are diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease each year, with approximately 10 million people presently living with Parkinson’s disease globally.

High prevalence of such diseases among elderly coupled with rising geriatric population are fuelling up the demand for the deep brain stimulation systems worldwide. In addition, increasing incidences associated with depression, essential tremor and obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD) are further multiplying the demand of deep brain stimulation systems in the industry. Minimally invasive surgical techniques play a substantial role in treating neurological symptoms like tremors, movement control and rigidity among other symptoms leading to Parkinson’s disease and dystonia.

Click To get SAMPLE PDF (Including Full TOC, Graphs & Charts, Table & Figures)

@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/45

Top competitors of the Deep Brain Stimulation Systems Market profiled in the report include:

Abbott, Medtronic, Aleva Neurotherapeutics, NeuroPace, Cyberonics, Boston Scientific Corporation and Fisher Wallace among other companies

Some Key Highlights from the Report

Dual channel deep brain stimulation systems product segment accounted for the largest market share of around 57.8%, owing to use of advanced technology and safety features like painless management and wireless recharge to reduce tremors associated with Parkinson’s disease

Due to increase in occurrence unconscious body movements especially in the geriatric population across the globe, Parkinson’s disease application segment of the deep brain stimulation systems dominated the market with market share of approximately 39.7%

Approximately, 930,000 people in total are expected to be suffering from the Parkinson’s disease in the United States by the end of 2020. Thus, the demand for deep brain stimulation systems is set to increase significantly in the coming years with advanced features to minimise the tremors accompanying the disease

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/45

Emergen Research have segmented Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) Systems Market on the basis of product, application, end use and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

Dual Channel

Single Channel

Application Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

Fluid Replacement

Parkinson’s Disease

Pain Management

Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD)

Epilepsy

Essential Tremor

Depression

Dystonia

Other

End Use Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

Hospitals

Ambulatory Care Centre

Neurology Centers

Others

The regional analysis states the global market is bifurcated into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers import export consumption, supply and demand ratio, cost, pricing analysis, gross margin, and revenue estimation of each player in each region. The report also offers a country-wise analysis of the key regions to offer a better understanding of the global market.

The report further offers a complete value chain analysis along with an analysis of the downstream buyers and upstream raw materials. The study focuses on global trends, regulatory frameworks, and macro- and micro-economic factors. The report also provides an extensive analysis of the segment and sub-segmented expected to dominate the market over the projected period. The report offers a forecast estimation of the market with regards to the analysis of the market segmentation, including product type, end-user industries, application spectrum, and other segments.

Regional Segmentation Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Request customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/45

The report further sheds light on the strength, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats faced by the companies in the global Deep Brain Stimulation Systems market and additionally measures the feasibility and investment return analysis in the report. Furthermore, the report is furnished with the latest impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market and covers the initial and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact on the market. The report is a qualitative and quantitative assessment of the global Deep Brain Stimulation Systems market that has been formulated by extensive primary and secondary research with the data further validated from industry experts and professionals.

Key Reasons to Buy This Report:

The report presents a thorough examination of the Deep Brain Stimulation Systems market, elaborating on its core segments. The report conducts historical and future assessments of the market dynamics and offers precise data in a well-organized order.

The report evaluates the most prominent market growth potentials, dynamic market trends, driving factors, restraints, investment opportunities, and threats.

The report is inclusive of an in-depth study of the industry variables, manufacturers’ value chain, sales volume, market share, competitive landscape, and effective business tactics.

The report further identifies the key regions and segments dominating the market. These regions are foreseen to register fast-paced growth over the forecast duration.

Click here to Buy Now @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/45

Look Over transcripts provided by Emergen Research:

ehealth market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/ehealth-market

liquid fertilizers market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/liquid-fertilizers-market

in-vitro diagnostics market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/in-vitro-diagnostics-market

nucleic acid isolation and purification market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/nucleic-acid-isolation-and-purification-market

feminine hygiene products market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/feminine-hygiene-products-market

CAR-T cell therapy Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/car-t-cell-therapy-market

waste management market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/waste-management-market

Thank you for reading the research report. We also offer report customization as per client requirement. Kindly connect with us to know more about the customization feature and our team will offer you the best suited report.

About Us:

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are a growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.

The global Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) Systems Market was valued at USD 1227.5 million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 2,122.8 million by 2027