According to Reports and Data, Biodegradable Plastics Market Size to Reach USD 12.80 Billion at a CAGR of 15.5 By 2028

Biodegradable Plastics market Rising demand for biodegradable packaging solutions are major key Factors Drives the Revenue Growth

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global biodegradable plastics market size is expected to reach USD 12.80 Billion in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 15.5% over the forecast period, according to a latest report by Reports and Data. Market revenue growth is primarily driven by increasing utilization of biodegradable plastics across various end-use industries, owing to surging need to minimize rising amount of plastic waste. Also, rising concerns regarding environmental degradation due to increasing utilization of plastics is set to propel growth. Indiscriminate disposal of plastics on land and open air burning is resulting in the release of toxic chemicals into air, thereby causing public health hazards. Environmental pollution by plastic waste is considered to be a major burden, especially in the aquatic environment. Biodegradable plastics have the potential to create a fully sustainable and circular bioeconomy, which, in turn, is projected to drive revenue growth of the market during the forecast period.

Demand for biodegradable packaging is growing at a fast pace, owing to its ability to offer greater sustainability. Multinational companies in consumer-packaged goods, retail, and food service sectors are nowadays extensively utilizing biodegradable plastics in order to meet growing demand for this type of packaging.

Some Key Highlights in the Report

In December 2020, BASF SE and BillerudKorsnäs collaborated to develop a unique home-compostable paper laminate for flexible packaging. This multi-layer film is made of BASF’s biopolymer Ecovio and lamination adhesive Epotal Eco, as well as BillerudKorsnäs paper Conflex Silk. This multi-layer laminate can be used to produce wraps with individually adjusted barrier properties as all parts of the product are food-contact approved. All components used to develop the home-compostable paper laminate are certified home-compostable according to official European certification schemes. Moreover, this laminate extends the end-of-life options for multi-layer flexible packaging as it is organically recyclable and contains a high share of renewables.

Polylactic Acid (PLA) segment is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global biodegradable plastics market over the forecast period. New investments in the U.S. and Europe for PLA production, as well as rising application in various end-use industries such as consumer goods and packaging would drive this segment’s growth in the near future.

Packaging segment is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global biodegradable plastics market, owing to shifting consumer preference towards eco-friendly products. Manufacturers in the packaging industry are increasingly investing in research & development activities to produce more sustainable packaging solutions for lowering carbon footprint.

The biodegradable plastics market in Europe is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period. Implementation of various policies, subsidies, and initiatives by governments to promote usage of biodegradable plastics for the development of circular bioeconomy is expected to boost market growth in this region during the forecast period.

Some companies in the market include NatureWorks, BASF SE, Total Corbion PLA, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Biome Bioplastics, Bio-On, Novamont S.P.A, Plantic Technologies, Danimer Scientific, and Toray Industries.

Market Segmentation:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons, 2018-2028)

Starch Blends

Polylactic Acid (PLA)

Biodegradable Polyesters

Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA)

Others

End-use Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons, 2018-2028)

Packaging

Agriculture

Consumer Goods

Others

Regional Outlook:

North America

US.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK.

Italy

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

A.E.

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Key questions covered in the global Biodegradable Plastics market report:

What is the expected market size of the global Biodegradable Plastics market during the forecast period?

What factors are expected to hamper global Biodegradable Plastics market growth over the forecast period?

What key factors are expected to drive global revenue growth between 2021 and 2028?

Which application segment is expected to dominate other application segments over the forecast period?

Which region is expected to dominate in terms of revenue during the forecast period?

What are the key outcomes of Porter’s Five Forces analysis and SWOT analysis?

Which leading players are operating in the global Biodegradable Plastics market?

