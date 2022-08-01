Acrylic Acid Market: Key Segments, Market Insights, Regional Outlook And Tremendous Growth Opportunity

Acrylic Acid Market Size

Rapid increase in adhesives, increase in demand for superabsorbent polymers, and strong demand from emerging economies drive the growth of the global market.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rapid increase in adhesives, increase in demand for superabsorbent polymers, and strong demand from emerging economies drive the growth of the global acrylic acid market.

Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “Acrylic Acid Market by Derivative Type (Acrylic Esters, Acrylic Polymer, and Others), and End-User (Diapers, Surface Coatings Industry, Adhesives and Sealants Industry, Plastic Additives Industry, Water Treatment Industry, Textiles Industry, Surfactants Industry, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030”. According to the report, the global acrylic acid industry generated $12.0 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to generate $19.2 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 4.8% from 2021 to 2030.

COVID-19 impact analysis:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic left a significant impact on the global economy. The acrylic acid market report provides a detailed study of the micro- and macro-economic impacts of the pandemic. Moreover, the analysis depicts the direct impact of COVID-19 on the acrylic acid market. It recapitulates the detailed information about the market extent and shares owing to the impact of the outbreak. The report also emphasizes on the supply chain and the sales of the acrylic acid market. Last but not the least; the study also exhibits a post-COVID-19 scenario, portraying different measures and initiatives taken by the government bodies across the world.

The acrylic polymer segment held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for nearly half of the global acrylic acid market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.0% from 2021 to 2030, due to increase in adoption of superabsorbent polymers by the manufacturers of disposable diapers.

The diapers segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, contributing to more than one-fourth of the global acrylic acid market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 5.9% from 2021 to 2030, owing to growth in urbanization and rapid rise in consumers’ disposable income.

Major Inclusions-

• Qualitative as well as quantitative assessment of the market on the basis of the detailed categorization involving both the economic and non-economic factors.

• Analysis at country and regional level, which portrays the share of the product or service in different regions.

• Elaborative company profiles section, which provides different pointers such as key executives, business enactment, company overview, product/service portfolio, R&D expenditure, current scenario, and prime strategies of the key market players.

• The forecasted market outlook of the acrylic acid market based on recent developments, which incorporate the analysis of drivers, market trends, and growth opportunities.

• The COVID-19 impact on the acrylic acid market

• Post-sales support and free customization

