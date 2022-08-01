Decision Intelligence Market Report 2021-2030: Global Size, Share, Growth, Industry Trends and Forecast Analysis

Emergen Research Logo

Need to make fast and accurate decisions for better outcomes and increasing need for multiple problem-solving options are some key factors driving market

Decision Intelligence Market Size – USD 10.30 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 13.7%, Market Trends – Increasing need for data-driven decisions ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Emergen Research latest report, titled “Decision Intelligence Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2030”, the global Decision Intelligence market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 13.7%. Increasing need to make fast and accurate decisions for better outcomes and increasing need for multiple problem-solving options are expected to support market revenue growth between 2021 and 2030. In addition, increasing need for making more accurate data-driven decisions will boost revenue growth of the market.

Effective decision making is a major problem in organizations, and better decision making and evaluating tools to make business-critical decisions are required to resolve challenges. Decision intelligence solution helps organizations to achieve better decisions, accommodate uncertainty factors, and improve their respective decision models. Companies are incorporating Artificial Intelligence (AI) to increase flexibility and differentiate their respective offerings.

Get a glimpse of the in-depth analysis through our Report Sample: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/919

Some Key Highlights from the Report

Hybrid-based segment is expected to register a substantially rapid revenue CAGR during the forecast period, owing to increasing demand for human-machine interactions in order to detect issues and achieve faultless judgement.

Machine learning segment is expected to register a significantly robust revenue growth rate over the forecast period due to rising need for predicting accurate outcomes. Machine learning algorithms use historical data as input for predicting new outputs.

Big cloud providers segment is expected to register a substantially rapid revenue CAGR during the forecast period due to increased demand for on-cloud services in order to have flexibility in using decision intelligence solutions.

The report, additionally, offers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the competitive landscape of the industry. It also covers strategies adopted by prominent players such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, and brand promotions, among others. The report aims to offer the readers a holistic understanding of the relevant features of the industry.

Key Players Profiled in the Report are:

Baidu, Inc., Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., Arm Limited, H2O.ai, Inc., AiCure LLC, Clarifai, Inc., Enlitic, Inc., Ayasdi AI LLC, HyperVerge, Inc., and Iris.ai AS.

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/919

Market Dynamics:

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the Decision Intelligence market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the Decision Intelligence market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the Decision Intelligence market.

To know more about the report, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/decision-intelligence-market

Emergen Research has segmented global decision intelligence market on the basis of model, software, provider, application, end-use, and region:

Model Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2030)

Human-based

Hybrid-based

Machine-based

Software Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2030)

Analytics

Machine Learning

Provider Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2030)

Big Cloud Providers

Start-Ups

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2030)

Demand Forecasting

Discovering Cause

Logistics Optimization

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2030)

BFSI

Healthcare

Energy

Media and Entertainment

Oil and Gas

Retail

Transportation

Others

Analysis of the segments and their growth projection is carried out by extensive historical and current analysis of the market scenario. Further, the report offers details about the factors and features of the Decision Intelligence market expected to boost the growth of the industry in the coming years.

Click here to Buy Now @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/919

Radical Highlights of the Decision Intelligence Market Report:

Comprehensive overview of the Decision Intelligence market along with analysis of the changing dynamics of the market

Growth Assessment of various market segments throughout the forecast period

Regional and global analysis of the market players, including their market share and global position

Growth strategies adopted by key market players to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market

Impact of the technological developments and R&D advancements on the Decision Intelligence market

Information about profit-making strategies and developmental strategies of major companies and manufacturers

Insightful information for the new entrants willing to enter the market

Details and insights about business expansion strategies, product launches, and other collaborations

The report incorporates advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis

Request customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/919

Thank you for reading our report. Please connect with us to know more about the report or for requesting the customization of the report. Our team will ensure the report is best suited to your requirements.

Look Over transcripts provided by Emergen Research

activated carbon market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/activated-carbon-market

python market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/python-market

deep brain stimulation systems market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/deep-brain-stimulation-system-market

oncolytic virus therapy market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/oncolytic-virus-therapy-market

iot security market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/iot-security-market

wi-fi as a service market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/wifi-as-a-service-market

functional ingredients market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/functional-ingredients-market

polyolefin market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/polyolefin-market

About Us:

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are a growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.

The global decision intelligence market size reached USD 10.30 Billion in 2020