Domestic assault (x2), Negligent Operation, Obstructing Justice / St. Johnsbury Barracks

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A4005807

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: David Hastings

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 7-31-22

INCIDENT LOCATION: Woodland Drive, Waterford

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault (x2), Negligent Operation, Obstructing Justice

ACCUSED: Noah Hallisey

AGE:24

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterford, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 7-31-22 at approximately 0853 hours, Vermont State Police were dispatched to a call concerning a family fight at Woodland Drive in the Town of Waterford, Vermont. Investigation revealed Noah Hallisey 24 assaulted a significant other twice, drove his vehicle in a negligent manner, and attempted to destroy evidence. Hallisey is to appear in Caledonia court for the above charges.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 8-1-22 @ 1230 hours

COURT: Caledonia

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE