Domestic assault (x2), Negligent Operation, Obstructing Justice / St. Johnsbury Barracks
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A4005807
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: David Hastings
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 7-31-22
INCIDENT LOCATION: Woodland Drive, Waterford
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault (x2), Negligent Operation, Obstructing Justice
ACCUSED: Noah Hallisey
AGE:24
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterford, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 7-31-22 at approximately 0853 hours, Vermont State Police were dispatched to a call concerning a family fight at Woodland Drive in the Town of Waterford, Vermont. Investigation revealed Noah Hallisey 24 assaulted a significant other twice, drove his vehicle in a negligent manner, and attempted to destroy evidence. Hallisey is to appear in Caledonia court for the above charges.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 8-1-22 @ 1230 hours
COURT: Caledonia
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE