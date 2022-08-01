Submit Release
News Search

There were 941 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 214,259 in the last 365 days.

Domestic assault (x2), Negligent Operation, Obstructing Justice / St. Johnsbury Barracks

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22A4005807

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  David Hastings                           

STATION: St. Johnsbury                    

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 7-31-22

INCIDENT LOCATION: Woodland Drive, Waterford

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault (x2), Negligent Operation, Obstructing Justice

 

ACCUSED:   Noah Hallisey                                            

AGE:24

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterford, Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 7-31-22 at approximately 0853 hours, Vermont State Police were dispatched to a call concerning a family fight at Woodland Drive in the Town of Waterford, Vermont. Investigation revealed Noah Hallisey 24 assaulted a significant other twice, drove his vehicle in a negligent manner, and attempted to destroy evidence. Hallisey is to appear in Caledonia court for the above charges.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME:   8-1-22 @ 1230 hours         

COURT: Caledonia

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

You just read:

Domestic assault (x2), Negligent Operation, Obstructing Justice / St. Johnsbury Barracks

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.