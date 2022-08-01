Artificial Neural Network (ANN) Market Investment Opportunities, Industry Share & Trend Analysis Report to 2030

Emergen Research Logo

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Artificial Neural Network (ANN) market size was USD 160.8 Million in 2021 and register a revenue CAGR of 18.7% over the forecast period, according to a latest analysis by Emergen Research. The growing popularity of image processing and character recognition and increasing demand for ANN in various end-use industries such as BFSI, medical, and others are key factors driving revenue growth of the global Artificial Neural Network market. An ANN is a computing system or information processing paradigm that incorporates elements from the biological neural networks that mimic the human brain. Although the systems are not precisely the same as biological neural systems, they are designed to process information in a manner unlike that of the human and animal brains. The networks are made up of numerous linked neurons that cooperate to accomplish certain objectives. ANNs learn from examples in a manner similar to how humans do. As a result, an ANN can be trained to perform a specific task, such as character recognition or data classification. As a part of the learning process, the system must be adjusted to a connection.

The latest report titled ‘Global Artificial Neural Network Market,’ published by Emergen research, provides the reader with a comprehensive view of the global Artificial Neural Network industry, acquainting them with the latest market trends, industry insights, and market share. The report provides an in-depth investigation of the global market, largely focusing on each segment and sub-segment of the Artificial Neural Network market. The market forecasts included in the report are performed by our team of experts and are of great significance as they provide deep insights into various crucial industry parameters. These facts and figures help readers evaluate the global market growth, production, and consumption rates, volatility in demand and product prices, and upcoming market trends over the projected period. The market research report contains significant details on the global Artificial Neural Network market value based on market dynamics and various growth factors.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

On 4 August 2021, Microsoft Corporation announced that a neural network has been developed by its researchers with 135 billion parameters and deployed in Bing to improve search results for users. The neural network is described as the largest universal AI that the company has run in production and is one of the most sophisticated AI models ever detailed publicly It evaluates the search terms that users submit to the business's Bing search engine and assists in locating the websites that are most pertinent to their queries.

The solution segment is expected to register a rapid growth rate over the forecast period due to higher accuracy and sophisticated algorithms to perform certain tasks such as speech recognition and image classification. In addition, the growing adoption of AI solutions by various end-use industries is expected to boost revenue growth of the market.

The on-cloud segment revenue accounted for the largest share in 2021 due to the presence of eminent cloud platforms such as AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform that provide machine learning solutions and AI tools, which simplify the work of data scientists and ML engineers.

The data mining segment revenue is expected to grow at a rapid rate over the forecast period, which can be attributed to the increasing adoption of neural networks for performing data mining over conventional tools due to their effectiveness

The North America market is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period due to the presence of major IT companies such as Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, Intel Corporation, and others in several countries of the region. These companies have made high investments in developing an artificial neural network that can effectively solve complicated business problems and help in decision-making across various industries.

However, the report takes into account the current COVID-19 impact on the global economy and this particular business sector. The global Artificial Neural Network market growth has been extensively hampered by the current economic situation triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic has led to some devastating effects on the global economy, besides disrupting the functioning of the Artificial Neural Network industry. It offers an exhaustive analysis of the present and future effects of the pandemic on this business sphere. Moreover, the adverse effects of the coronavirus pandemic on the global Artificial Neural Network market, as well as its fundamental segments, have also been elucidated in this report.

Major Players/Manufacturers profiled in the report are:

Google LLC, International Business Machines Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Intel Corporation, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Alyuda Research, LLC., Ward Systems Group, Inc., Starmind, and Clarifai Inc.

For better understanding, the report further divides the market into key segments such as product types and application spectrum. The report also offers estimates about the segment and sub-segment expected to grow at a rapid pace and the key factors expected to drive revenue growth of the segments during the forecast timeline of 2022-2030.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Artificial Neural Network market based on offering, deployment, application, industry vertical, and region:

Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2030)

Software

Services

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2030)

On-Premise

On-Cloud

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2030)

Image Processing

Fraud Detection

Data Mining

Others

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2030)

BFSI

Medical

Retail and Sales

Others

The regional analysis states the global market is bifurcated into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers import export consumption, supply and demand ratio, cost, pricing analysis, gross margin, and revenue estimation of each player in each region. The report also offers a country-wise analysis of the key regions to offer a better understanding of the global market.

Regional Segmentation Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report further sheds light on the strength, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats faced by the companies in the global Artificial Neural Network market and additionally measures the feasibility and investment return analysis in the report. Furthermore, the report is furnished with the latest impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market and covers the initial and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact on the market. The report is a qualitative and quantitative assessment of the global Artificial Neural Network market that has been formulated by extensive primary and secondary research with the data further validated from industry experts and professionals.

Key Reasons to Buy This Report:

The report presents a thorough examination of the Artificial Neural Network market, elaborating on its core segments. The report conducts historical and future assessments of the market dynamics and offers precise data in a well-organized order.

The report evaluates the most prominent market growth potentials, dynamic market trends, driving factors, restraints, investment opportunities, and threats.

The report is inclusive of an in-depth study of the industry variables, manufacturers’ value chain, sales volume, market share, competitive landscape, and effective business tactics.

The report further identifies the key regions and segments dominating the market. These regions are foreseen to register fast-paced growth over the forecast duration.

