Digital Insurance Platform Market: The Demand for the Market Will Drastically Increase in the Future Says AMR

Digital Insurance Platform Market

The digital insurance platform market size was valued at $96.34 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $279.51 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.3%.

Increase sales, maintain loyal customers through digital self-service portals, manage renewals & claims, digitize agent operations, and streamline the back-office work.” — Pramod Borasi, Research Analyst, BFSI