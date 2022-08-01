Aviation Fuel Market Size to Hit USD 450 Billion by 2026 | Jet Fuel to Dominate the Global Aviation Fuel Market Share

The global aviation fuel market size was USD 300 billion in 2018 and it’s expected to grow at 5.22% CAGR and reach USD 450 billion in 2026. Rising Demand for Jet Fuel in Commercial Airline Industry Contributes to the Growth.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fortune Business Insights, the global aviation fuel market size projected to hit USD 450 billion by 2026 and exhibit a CAGR of 5.33% during the forecast period. The market size stood at USD 300 billion in 2018. The aviation industry needs to focus on reducing carbon emissions and ensuring sustainable air travel. Use of high-quality aviation fuel will improve the efficiency of airplanes. Moreover, air travel is set to increase rapidly, owing to its rising preference from tourism, socio-economic, and other sectors. This will further increase the aviation fuel market share in the forthcoming years

Aviation industry is estimated to consume around 15% of the global oil demand by 2030, as per the International Energy Association (IEA). This shows that the demand for aviation fuel is likely to increase, which drives the global aviation fuel market.





List of Key Players Present in the Market

Total

ExxonMobil

Chevron

British Petroleum (BP)

Shell

Gazprom

Vitol

World Fuel Services

Mercury Air Group

China Aviation Oil





Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2019-2026 Forecast Period 2019 TO 2026 CAGR 5.22% 2026 Value Projection USD 450 Billion Base Year 2018 Market Size in 2018 USD 300 Billion Historical Data for 2015-2017 No. of Pages 130 Segments covered Fuel, End user, Geography Growth Drivers Prominent Oil & Gas Companies Are Gaining Momentum In Terms Of The Aviation Fuel Market





COVID-19 Impact

In-Depth Qualitative COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis Include Identification And Investigation Of The Following Aspects:

We analysed industry trends in the context of COVID-19. We analysed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets. We analyse the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.





Market Drivers:



Burgeoning Demand for Jet Fuel Drives the Market

Jet fuel also referred to as Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) is a petroleum-based fuel which powers turbo-propelled and jet engine aircraft. The rising demand for air cargo transportation is expected to boost the segment’s growth. This, in turn, will drive the aviation fuel market growth. Jet fuels are high-value light petroleum products processed from crude oil. These fuels are not only used in jet aircraft, but in jet turbine applications too. There are different grades of jet fuels called Jet A1, and Jet A. The former is used for commercial purposes in international aviation, and the latter is specifically for the U.S. domestic aviation.

A growing number of air traffic passengers is expected to expand the airline industry. As a matter of fact, Boeing recently receives the highest order for manufacturing commercial air buses and cargos on account of an increasing number of Boeing passengers. Other factors driving the jet fuel segment are better aircraft fuel-burning efficiency, growing international trade, rising industrial production globally, and better economic scenario. The global aviation fuel market size is likely to increase owing to the rising demand for bio-jet fuel. The types of fuel intend to mitigate the pollution levels and ensure sustainable air travel.





Regional Insights

British Airways and Shell Plans to Build a Green Jet Fuel Refinery in the UK

From a geographical standpoint, North America is anticipated to emerge dominant in the global aviation fuel market through the forecast years. Strong economic growth in the U.S. is pushing the market to grow at a high pace. Rising investments in information communication and technology (ICT) and an increasing number of manufacturing units in this region are contributing to the growth of the market. Driven by these factors, the aviation fuel market share is expected to increase during the forecast period in North America.

The market in Europe is expected to grow considerably in the forecast years. Consequently, British Airways and Shell are planning to build a sustainable and green jet fuel plant. This plant will be made from household waste. Furthermore, both the companies are funding £2.8m to a renewable waste company called Velocys. The aim of this plant is to produce 20 million gallons of carbon-free and sustainable jet fuel.

The market in the Asia Pacific is expected to witness high potential owing to the rapid developments in countries such as China, Japan, and India. China is the biggest consumer of aviation fuel in APAC. Following China, Other countries such as Japan, Indonesia, and India are consumers of aviation fuel. Moreover, the Indian government reduced excise duty on aviation fuel from 14% to 11% in October 2018.

Competitive Landscape:

Market to Benefit as Countries Plan to Increase their Defense Budget

As per the International Air Transport Association or IATA, the number of air skyrocketed as it surpassed 4 billion for the first time. This is attributable to the bettering economic conditions of developing economies and lessening airfares. The aviation fuel market revenue is likely to increase as some of the countries are planning to increase their defense budget. This is primarily done to enhance national security and also, military plans a crucial role in aviation fuel consumption. Hence, not only commercial airplanes, private jets, and military jets consume aviation fuel. This acts as potential growth triggers for the market.

“Rising per capita income of middle-class people now opt for airplanes for comfort and luxury, thus boosting the aviation fuel market potential,” said a lead analyst at Fortune Business insights. This, coupled with instability in crude oil prices, enable growth in the market.

Among leading players in the global market, BP and Shell are presently leading the market. Other companies such as Total, Chevron, Gazprom, ExxonMobil, and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited play a significant role in the market. Boeing is planning to invest around US$ 1 Million in the Roundtable on Sustainable Biomaterials (RSB) and World Wide Fund for Nature to build sustainable aviation biofuels in Brazil.





Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries Latest Technological Advancement Key Industry Developments Regulatory Landscape Porters Five Forces Analysis

Global Aviation Fuel Market Analysis (US$ Mn, Thousand Tonnes), Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Fuel Jet Fuel (ATF) Avgas Bio Jet Fuel Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End-User Commercial Private Military Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa

North America Aviation Fuel Market Analysis (US$ Mn, Thousand Tonnes), Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Fuel Jet Fuel (ATF) Avgas Bio Jet Fuel Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End-User Commercial Private Military Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country U.S. Canada



Continued…





