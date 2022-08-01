Submit Release
AUTHOR AND FIRM BELIEVER OF THE LORD LUISA PLANCHER SHARES SENTIMENTS IN MAKING AMERICA GREAT AGAIN

The Strength of the Nation

Author Luisa Plancher tells readers how to make America great again in her book "The Strength of the Nation"

YORBA LINDA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In this day and age, the question of making a nation great again should not be as difficult as before, right? Well, not exactly. As the world develops, it also goes backward in a way, such as in the spiritual aspect, and author Luisa Plancher attests to this through her book "The Strength of the Nation."

"The Strength of the Nation" is a religious take on making America great again. Because as a Christian, Luisa deems it important to include God in the conversation as He is the creator of everything. And she also believes that making our nation great again will benefit the rest of the world.

“We need to make America great and strong not only for our own sake, but also for the sake of all the nations on Earth,” she writes.

Additionally, in the book, there is an emphasis on the divide in our Nation that race prompts, as well as the consequences of it. Then there is the tackling of forgiveness and reconciliation among the people and with God, through Jesus. Truly a must-read for many Americans.

Luisa Plancher is an Italian school teacher who moved to the USA in 1970. Here she received her degree in Political Science and became a social worker. She started writing in 1980.

"The Strength of the Nation" was a Paragraph originally written in 1980 in Luisa’s 1st book titled The Angel of the Lord. However, the 9/11 tragedy inspired Luisa to proceed with a revision of that Paragraph, and she then created a book of its own with the same title. Fast forward to today, the book is now published and is available on Amazon and YouTube.



About Inks & Bindings:

Launching brilliant stars into the spotlight! Inks & Bindings is set to broaden horizons, revamp to perfection, and produce a masterpiece through the power of books.

Inks and Bindings is a premier self-publishing company located at the heart of the Golden State. Aptly based where fashion, entertainment, and culture thrive, the team goes all out in bringing independent authors into the sweet California spotlight.

