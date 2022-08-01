Upwave Announces Joseph Zahtila as New Chief Revenue Officer to Meet Increased Demand for Brand Measurement

Former Kantar and RealEyes Chief Revenue Officer to Lead Global Sales and Customer Success, Accelerating Upwave’s Strategic Growth

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Upwave , the leading analytics platform for brand advertising, today announced the appointment of Joseph Zahtila as its new Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). In this role, Zahtila will lead Upwave's growth efforts, while evangelizing the importance of companies optimizing their overall brand marketing campaigns via real-time analytics.

“I’ve been waiting over a decade for a platform like Upwave to emerge,” said Zahtila. “I’ve worked with hundreds of brands throughout my career, and the need for brand metrics is only growing. I know brands want optimization solutions, not just measurement, and I’m looking forward to helping them improve the value of their brand spend.”

Zahtila brings to Upwave a substantial history of success in both the start-up and brand measurement world, demonstrating a track record of rapid growth, innovation, and successful exits. Throughout his 25+ years of experience Zahtila has held a number of senior level roles in sales at companies focused on digital media and multiple media measurement, including Kantar Millward Brown, Lucid, and RealEyes–giving him extensive experience and credibility in the media measurement space.

“We’re thrilled to have Joe join the Upwave team as CRO,” says Chris Kelly, CEO of Upwave. “He has a stellar background and reputation in the measurement industry, and I’m confident he will help accelerate our strategic vision.”

Prior to joining Upwave, Zahtila was CRO at RealEyes where he was responsible for shifting from a services-based business to software. While at RealEyes, Zahtila was responsible for leading the efforts to formalize the company’s study of attention measurement from a marketing perspective and used technology that enabled clients to actually measure true human attention. Before RealEyes, Zahtila worked at Lucid as the SVP for Digital Solutions and led two business units that provided revenue diversification for this programmatic research-sample exchange, focused on delivering software to companies across numerous sectors. At Lucid, Zahtila accounted for growing the company’s advertising measurement business 10x within three years. During his tenure at Kantar, Zahtila generated sales revenue growth–enhancing offerings, updating business strategy to supplement proprietary data sources with best-in-class data sources, and overseeing the implementation of world-class data providers like IRI, Compete, and Cymfony.

About Upwave

Upwave is a fast-growing analytics company providing ML-driven brand advertising measurement technology and intelligence, via a SaaS platform, to the world's leading brands, agencies, and media partners. The company is based in San Francisco and New York and backed by leading Silicon Valley venture capital investors. Learn more at www.upwave.com.

