Mobile Phlebotomy Services Market Statistics, Business Opportunities and Industry Analysis Report by 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Market Trends – Increasing convergence of services with technology

Market Size – USD 497.3 Million in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 4.4%, Market Trends – Increasing convergence of services with technology ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Mobile Phlebotomy Services Market report further sheds light on the emerging growth opportunities, challenges, market threats, limitations, and factors likely to restrict the growth of the Mobile Phlebotomy Services market. It provides a comprehensive evaluation of the global Mobile Phlebotomy Services market from various perspectives to deliver a detailed, informative, and precise analysis of regional growth, competition, and market segmentation, among other factors. Moreover, it also gives an accurate account of the significant breakthroughs and developments that influence the global Mobile Phlebotomy Services market. It also focuses on both the global as well as the regional expansion of the Mobile Phlebotomy Services industry to give an overall analysis.

Global Mobile Phlebotomy Services Market report encompasses vital aspects of the global Mobile Phlebotomy Services business sphere. The study offers full coverage of the assessment of the technological developments, factors influencing the growth of the industry, current and emerging trends witnessed in the global and regional markets, key statistical data, forecast estimation, and key manufacturers and suppliers of the Mobile Phlebotomy Services industry.

The global mobile phlebotomy services market size reached USD 497.3 Million in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period. The COVID-19 pandemic is a major factor that added momentum to market revenue growth in the recent months. Revenue growth of the global market continues to remain robust due to increasing need for blood draws and dosage administration, which are critical processes in clinical trials. In the clinical research field, patient mobility and engagement have sometimes been major challenges. Several presently ongoing clinical trials have come to a halt or have become much more difficult to continue as a result of the pandemic. Majority of clinical trials rely significantly on blood samples for research and the outbreak has made it increasingly challenging to get patients to leave their homes to visit blood collection centers. Demand for mobile phlebotomy services has increased significantly during the COVID-19 outbreak owing to this being a safer and more convenient process considering the prevailing conditions and circumstances. Most individuals get routine blood tests, but because of the coronavirus, many are unwilling to risk exposure or potential infection from the virus and hence are hesitant to visit a hospital or clinic. Mobile phlebotomy services are becoming increasingly popular as a result of prevailing concerns and restrictions. Mobile phlebotomists travel from patient to patient, providing them with the services they require and arrive prepared to treat patients at locations that are both safe and convenient for both parties involved. Such services are much more convenient than typical doctor appointments and serve a diverse group of individuals currently. Convenience with which patients can get their blood drawn at home is a key factor increasing patient involvement and satisfaction. Businesses are introducing other concierge services for mobile phlebotomy, which will allow for more personalized patient service offerings and experience going ahead.

Request Free Sample Copy (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]) @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/752

The analysis is done on the basis of the authentic and relevant information obtained from in-depth primary and secondary research. Additionally, the factors expected to drive or restrain the growth of the market are studied extensively in the report.

Competitive Landscape:

The report emphasizes the demands and trends for the Mobile Phlebotomy Services market in the global market, more importantly, in the market that is spread across the major regions of the country. These major regions include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The Mobile Phlebotomy Services market is further segmented on the basis of product types offered in the market, application spectrum, leading manufacturers/companies, and key geographical regions.

The major companies Covered in the report are:

NeoGenomics Laboratories, Inc., Viracor-IBT Laboratories, Angel's on Wheels Mobile Phlebotomy LLC, Sonora Quest Laboratories, TravaLab LLC, Ultimate Wellness Providers Co., Mobile Phlebotomy Services, Inc., Pinnacle Mobile Phlebotomy, LLC, VeniExpress, Inc., and Progressive Phlebotomy Services, LLC

Significant Features of the Mobile Phlebotomy Services Market Report:

Extensive competitive landscape analysis to offer the readers key insights into driving and restraining factors along with strategies adopted by the key players

Assessment of the existing and emerging trends of the business sphere

Detailed analysis of the emerging growth opportunities and threats and limitations the players might face in the coming years

Significant breakdown of the market to assess the factors that might influence the global market growth

An 8-year forecast for better understanding of the workings and growth opportunities of the market

Extensive analysis of the key geographical regions to assess market share, market size, production and consumption, revenue contribution, and supply and demand ratio

Comprehensive overview of the Mobile Phlebotomy Services market on a regional and global level

Emergen Research is Offering Limited Time Discount (Grab a Copy at Discounted Price Now)@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/752

The Mobile Phlebotomy Services market has been divided into types, applications, and regions. The Mobile Phlebotomy Services report offers a growth analysis of each segment to provide an accurate calculation and forecast of sales in the time period 2020-2027. The analysis offers strategic insights that provide fruitful information to the readers to help them capitalize on the business offerings. Market share data is also available on a global and regional level.

Segments Covered in this report are:

Services Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Process & Handling

Specimen Collection

Routine Draws

Stat Draws

Specialty Test Kits

Saliva Kits

Stool Specimens Kits

Family Study Testing

Paternity Testing

Pediatric Blood Draws & Heel Sticks

Health Fairs

Research & Investigational Testing

Specimen Shipping

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Cancer

Liquid Biopsy Tests

Biosimilar

Infectious Disease

Immunoassay

Urinalysis with UTI Panel

Respiratory Virus Panel

Tuberculosis Screening

Vaccine Clinical Trials

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Doctors & Nurses

Individuals

Medical Laboratories

Assisted Living Facilities

Companies with Wellness Programs

Browse Full Report Description + Research Methodology + Table of Content + Infographics@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/mobile-phlebotomy-services-market

Radical Highlights of the Mobile Phlebotomy Services Market Report:

Study of the latest product launches and technological advancements to help the readers in formulating investment strategies

Focus on market scenario, dynamics, and trends to be expected in the coming years

Advanced analytical tools such as Porter’s Five Forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis

Thorough regional analysis to offer insights into production and consumption patterns, supply and demand ratio, market size, revenue contrition, and the presence of prominent players

Competitive landscape benchmarking with a focus on business profiles, product portfolio, business strategies such as M&A activities, revenue, market positions, market share, global position, and financial standing

Accurate 8-year forecast analysis for the growth of Mobile Phlebotomy Services market

Extensive analysis of market drivers, restraints, growth prospects, opportunities, threats, and limitations

Custom Requirements can be requested for this Report [Customization Available]@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/752

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

Market Definition

Research Scope

Methodology

Research Sources

Primary

Secondary

Paid Sources

Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Summary Snapshot, 2022–2030

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Emerging Memory Technologies Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

Industrial Outlook

Market indicators analysis

Market drivers’ analysis

Rising focus on development of sustainable and eco-friendly products

Increasing adoption of water based adhesives in packaging and footwear industries

Increasing usage of acrylic dispersion adhesives in the construction industry

Market restrains analysis

Low storage capability due to perishability

High competition from hot melt adhesives

Technological Insights

Regulatory Framework

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Competitive Metric Space Analysis

Price Trend Analysis

Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Buy Your Copy now@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/752

Explore More press releases from Emergen Research:

operating room integration systems market

https://www.google.ci/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/operating-room-integration-systems-market

companion diagnostics market

https://www.google.ci/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/companion-diagnostics-market

cell culture market

https://www.google.ci/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/cell-culture-market

ai-based sensors market

https://www.google.ci/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/ai-based-sensors-market

follicular lymphoma treatment market

https://www.google.ci/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/follicular-lymphoma-treatment-market

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trend’s existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Mobile Phlebotomy Services Market Size Worth USD 695.3 Million in 2028