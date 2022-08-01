Cloud Storage Market Revenue, Statistics, Industry Growth and Demand Analysis Research Report by 2030

Emergen Research Logo

Need for quick access to data for remote workforce efficiency is a key factor driving cloud storage market revenue growth

Market Size – USD 70.35 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 24.3%, Market Trends – Cost-effective and reduced Total Cost of Ownership” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global cloud storage market size reached USD 70.35 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 24.3% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising demand for quick access to data for remote workforce efficiency and rapid adoption of digitalization are key factors driving market revenue growth. Cloud storage enables effective outsourcing storage needs to business owing to reduction of expenses of internal resources, servers, and hard drives. Moreover, automatic synchronization and easy accessibility are other key factors driving demand for cloud storage solutions. Rising demand for cloud storage solutions is also leading to effective data and file management including ease of sharing and collaboration, backup provision, and the capacity to store data for extended durations. Faster build and flexible deployments in addition to easy recovery in the event of hard drive failure or any malfunction are key factors driving revenue growth of the market. According to the 2020 Data Attack Surface Report, over 100 zettabytes (a billion terabytes) of data would be stored on the cloud by 2025. In 2021, cloud data centers will process around 94% of all workloads.

The Cloud Storage Marketplace Report offers wide-ranging information and facts about the Cloud Storage market pertaining to market size, market share, growth influencing factors, opportunities, and current and emerging trends. The report is formulated with the updated and latest information of the global Cloud Storage market further validated and verified by the industry experts and professionals. The Global Cloud Storage Market report contains historical, current, and forecast estimation of the revenue generation and profits for each segment and sub-segment of the Cloud Storage market in each key region of the world. The report additionally sheds light on the emerging growth opportunities in the business sphere that are anticipated to bolster the growth of the market.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The storage segment includes sub-segmented such as file storage, object storage, and block storage. The storage segment accounted for a significantly robust revenue share in 2021 owing to high demand for reliable storage and easy access along with rapidly increasing data volumes across various enterprises and sectors. Rising demand for cloud storage for improved collaboration and productivity for effective management, particularly after COVID-19 pandemic, which has resulted in greater storage capacity for remote workers.

Public segment accounted for a significantly large revenue share in 2021. Cost-effectiveness, high reliability, no requirement of maintenance, and unlimited scalability are some of the key factors driving revenue growth of this segment. Public clouds are operated by third-party service providers for licensing storage capacity. Public cloud file services offer easy-to-use repositories of file data for collaboration, sharing, and archiving. On 27 June 2022, Oracle introduced a lower entry point for Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) Dedicated Region in addition to a preview of Compute Cloud@Customer services. OCI Dedicated Region provides full public cloud to customer data centers with new and smaller footprint at reduced price.

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) segment accounted for a significantly large revenue share in 2021. Rapid digitalization and use of e-wallet, netbanking, and digital payments among others are key factors driving revenue growth of the segment owing to high requirement of secure storage models. Rising need for financial institutions to make data-driven decisions to gain a competitive edge requires implementation of smarter business platforms that are flexible, adaptive, and scalable.

Cloud storage market in North America accounted for largest revenue share in 2021. Presence of major cloud service providers in addition to increasing number of data centers with rapid adoption of advanced technologies and smart home devices are some of the key factors driving revenue growth of market in region. Moreover, risings use of video streaming services, and digital payments are increasing demand for cloud storage solutions.

Leading Companies of the Cloud Storage Industry and Profiled in the Report are:

Google, Amazon Web Services, Inc., IBM, Dell Inc., Microsoft, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Oracle, Alibaba Cloud, Dropbox, and Rackspace Technology.

Analysis of the segments and their growth projection is carried out by extensive historical and current analysis of the market scenario. Further, the report offers details about the factors and features of the Cloud Storage market expected to boost the growth of the industry in the coming years.

Emergen Research has segmented global cloud storage market on the basis of component, deployment type, industry, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Storage

File storage

Object storage

Block storage

Services

Deployment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Hybrid

Private

Public

Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

Government

Retail

IT & Telecommunications

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Others

Regional Analysis:

The report sheds light on the region expected to dominate the Cloud Storage market in the coming years. The report estimates the market size in terms of volume and value and offers an accurate estimate of the market share each region is anticipated to hold during the forecast period. The report analyzes the spread of the Cloud Storage market in key geographies covering North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The regional analysis offers an idea about the production and consumption pattern, import/export, supply and demand ratio, revenue contribution, market share and size, and the presence of prominent players in each region.

The report covers key points of the market, including the standards, regulations, and policy changes applied by the government on the industry for the coming years. The report encompasses thorough research carried out by the application of advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to pinpoint the growth trends and patterns. Factors likely to influence the growth of the market, current trends, opportunities, restraining factors, and business landscape are discussed in-depth in the market study.

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What is the growth rate of the Cloud Storage market? What is the anticipated market valuation of Cloud Storage industry by 2030?

What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the Cloud Storage market?

Who are the prominent players operating in the market? What are the key strategies adopted by these companies?

What are the key opportunities and growth prospects of the Cloud Storage industry over the forecast period?

Which region is expected to show significant growth in the coming years?

Thank you for reading our report. Please connect with us to know more about the report or for requesting the customization of the report. Our team will ensure the report is best suited to your requirements.

