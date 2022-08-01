Infectious Disease Rapid Diagnostic Testing Market Size 2021, will show Lucrative Growth with steady CAGR 2021-2030
Increasing prevalence of infectious diseases, COVID-19 pandemic & need for more efficient & rapid diagnostics are some key factors driving market revenue growth
VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Infectious Disease Rapid Diagnostic Testing Market size is expected to reach USD 51.01 Billion in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing prevalence of infectious diseases and emergence of COVID-19 are some key factors driving market revenue growth. Prevalence of infectious diseases has been rising, in both developed and developing countries, and resulting in steady demand for infectious disease rapid diagnostic testing. Following the pandemic, the need to identify and monitor infectious diseases has been placed on significantly high importance and has driven major increase in demand for testing kits. Moreover, rising preference for preventive care is expected to increase need for infectious disease diagnostics over the forecast period. Large-scale population-based testing is necessary to strengthen COVID-19 preventive and control efforts and measures, which is expected to continue to drive increased demand for infectious disease diagnostic products in future.
Rise in number of cases of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus-19 (SARS-Cov-19) has led to increased demand for infectious disease rapid diagnostic testing products globally. Presently, majority of countries are focusing on flattening the curve of community transmissions of coronavirus, which is driving demand for diagnostics products. Another factor driving product demand is scale-up of manufacturing capabilities by market players to meet rising product demand in the current scenario, as well as to prepare for future situations.
Prominent Players Analyzed in the Report:
Abbott Laboratories, Danaher Corporation, BGI Group, DiaSorin S.p.A, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Luminex Corporation, bioMérieux S.A., Hologic, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Becton, Dickinson, and Company, among others.
Some Key Highlights from the Report
Bio-Rad Laboratories, in February 2020, acquired Exact Diagnostics of Fort Worth. The acquisition helped the company gain accessibility to a catalog of molecular quality control products in virology, microbiology, respiratory, transplant vector-borne, and sexually transmitted infections.
North America is expected to witness several growth opportunities resulting in an increase in the level of awareness among consumers. The presence of a large number of educational institutes, corporate buildings, hospitals, and also a rise in the self-hygiene among people will significantly impact the industry’s growth.
The lateral flow assay is among the most popular diagnostic tool that meets the requirement of colorimetric assays. It is an ideal diagnostic test, including features such as easy operation, less time consumption, durable stability, and low cost for the POC test.
Emergen Research has segmented the global Infectious Disease Rapid Diagnostic Testing Market on the basis of product type, deployment mode, application, end-users, and region:
Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Platforms
Assays
Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology (INAAT)
Enzyme Immunoassay (EIA)
Real-Time PCR (q-PCR)
Lateral Flow Immunoassay (LFIA)
Others
Disease Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Bacterial Infection
CT/NG
HAIs
Tuberculosis
Others
Viral Infection
Hepatitis
Influenza Virus
HPV
HIV-AIDS
Others
Others Infections
End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Clinics
Hospital
Diagnostic Center
Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
UK
France
BENELUX
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Rest of APAC
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of LATAM
MEA
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Overview of the Infectious Disease Rapid Diagnostic Testing Market Report:
Introduction, Product Scope, Market Overview, and Opportunities
Analysis of the Manufacturers with sales, revenue, and price analysis
Comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape
Extensive profiling of the key competitors along with their business strategies and market size
Regional analysis of the market along with sales, revenue, market share, and global position
Country-wise analysis of the market along with types, applications, and manufacturing
Strategic recommendations to established players as well as new entrants
In-depth analysis of the risks, restraints, and limitations in the Infectious Disease Rapid Diagnostic Testing industry
Thank you for reading our report. Please connect with us to know more about the report or the customization of the report. Our team will ensure the report is best suited to meet your requirements.
