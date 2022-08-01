Directed Energy Weapons Market 2027 Next Big Thing | Moog Inc, Thales Group, Saab AB, Israel Aerospace Industries, etc

Emergen Research Logo

The higher emphasis on the incorporation of the directed energy weapons DEW and extensive rise in investment in the defense are influencing the market growth.

Directed Energy Weapons Market Size – USD 13.86 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 26.8%, Market Trends – Higher demand for laser-based Directed Energy Weapons for destroying drones & missiles” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Directed Energy Weapons (DEW) Market is forecasted to be worth USD 93.20 billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The market is remarkably being driven by the factors such as increasing adoption of the directed energy weapons to destroy or damage the rockets, drones, mortar-launched explosives and any other aerial threats, higher investment in the military bodies & defense intelligence sectors, and technological development in the laser-based target focused weapons.

Additionally, growing incidences in the cross-border conflicts, asymmetry in the warfare, higher inclination for the forthcoming combat preparation, and broadening the number of the existing weaponry technology & updating them into the futuristic ones are some of the subordinate reasons behind the tremendous growth of the market. The laser-based DEW anti-drone system or drone destroyers are expected to create a huge enforcement into the market as more and more countries are deliberately developing & investing in the high-power laser-directed energy system to use against drones or UAVs.

Prominent Players Analyzed in the Report:-

The Raytheon Company, The Boeing Company, BAE Systems, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Lockheed Martin, L-3 Communications Ltd, Moog Inc, Thales Group, Saab AB, and Israel Aerospace Industries, among others.

The global market landscape of Directed Energy Weapons (DEW) is expected to remain in a very competitive and highly consolidated landscape consisting of a number of both the small start-ups, medium enterprises, and large conglomerates. During the projected era, increasing demand for technological development and higher diversification in offered products ensure the enormous potential for the innovative players.

Further key findings from the report suggest

In June 2020, Applied Technology Associates (ATA) revealed a contract for developing a target acquisition & tracking platform for the installation on a Stryker military ground vehicle being a part of U.S. Army initiative in order to increase the protection of the soldiers using laser weapon systems.

The defense exhibits a higher count of usage and investment in the ongoing research & development of directed energy weapons (DEW). The growing interest in countering the weaponry actions & drones or UAV information carriers sent from the rivals are broadening the market outreach. The Defense sub-segment in the application segment had 78.6% market share in the year 2019.

North America owing to its leading investment in the defense & homeland security budgets, especially in the United States, and higher development in the information technology & microelectronics industry, is expected to fuel regional market growth substantially.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Directed Energy Weapons (DEW) Market on the basis of Type of Weapons Systems, Application, End-Users, Product, and Region:

Type of Weapons Systems Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Laser

Fiber Laser

Free Electron Laser

Solid-state Laser

Chemical Laser

High-Power Microwave (HPM)

High-Power Sonic (HPS)

Particle Beam

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Defense

Homeland Security

End-Users Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Marine-based

Land Vehicles

Airborne

Gun Shot

Product Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Lethal

Non-lethal

Power Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Up To 100 KW

More Than 100KW

Range Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Up To 100 meters

More Than 100 Meters

Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Russia

UK

Germany

France

BENELUX

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

North Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

MEA

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

Rest of MEA

Global Directed Energy Weapons Market – Table of Contents:

1. Market Summary:

2. Product Outlook:

Production, by product type

Revenue, by product type

Price, by product type

3. Application Outlook:

Consumption, by application

Market Share, by application

4. Geographical Breakdown:

Production, by region

Revenue, by region

Consumption, by region

5. Manufacturers’ Overview:

Production Locations and Areas Served

Product Launch, Application, and Specification

Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price, and Gross Margin

Key Businesses

Thank you for reading our report. Please connect with us to know more about the report or the customization of the report. Our team will ensure the report is best suited to meet your requirements.

