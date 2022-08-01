Exhale Wellness Expands Its Product Line With The Launch Of Delta 9 Gummies & Drops

/EIN News/ -- The manufacturer and distributor of hemp-derived products announces the launch of its newest offering, the Delta-9 gummies range, which is now available at their official website at https://www.exhalewell.com/



GLENDALE, Calif., Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New cannabinoids are popping up on the market, grabbing the attention of their users. As a result, there is a massive demand for products that are safe, reliable, and easy to use. As per the experts- “Exhale Wellness is the most preferred brand by customers due to its quick ability to respond to customer demand and bring premium quality cannabinoids."

As compiled by Farm Bill Act 2018-all Exhale Wellness D9 gummies hold less than 0.03% of Delta-9 THC (dry weight). This gummy range is one of the major releases of a new cannabinoid from Exhale Wellness.

About Exhale Wellness

With prior experience in the organic food industry, Exhale Wellness is one of the renowned brands based in Los Angeles, California. Being a cultivator, researcher, and enthusiast in the hemp sector, the brand holds in-depth knowledge of producing high-quality hemp products. While having a partnership with the best hemp farms in Colorado, Exhale Wellness uses high-quality ingredients to produce superior quality products.

Furthermore, the brand has a dedicated team of professionals who work hard to determine the quality of the products to deliver organic, plant-based products to the users. In this regard, the brand entirely understands the value of salubrious products- since it offers the finest quality products that not only offer therapeutic benefits but also enable individuals to lead a wholesome life.

After spending countless hours and days on careful research and development, the brand produces unique Delta-9 products that can easily set the standards in the industry. In addition, Exhale Wellness always prioritizes vegan and organic ingredients to deliver goods free from dairy, gluten, and GMO, and with no artificial colors and flavors.

What Is Delta-9 THC?

THC stands for Delta-9 tetrahydrocannabinol or tetrahydrocannabinol-9 which is a cannabinoid molecule found in the Cannabis Sativa plant and tends to deliver psychoactive effects- that make people high. Unlike its cousin brother-delta-8, D-9 delivers a bolder experience that can be associated with euphoric effects. Such a substance has low or no adverse effects, but taking it at moderate dosage is what experts recommend.

However, Delta-9 has already entered the marketplace and tends to offer promising benefits, offering relaxation and calmness, decreasing anxiety, and increasing appetite.

About Exhale Wellness Delta-9 Gummy

Delta-9 Gummies are the newest additions to the Exhale Wellness product line that are available in two different strengths, including 225mg and 450mg, and come with a price of $69.95. Additionally, the 450 mg strength is available at a price of $89.95.

These D-9 gummy cubes are a sweet treat infused with the punch of Delta-9 THC, which is considered one of the most popular and potent cannabinoids worldwide. Exhale Wellness D-9 Gummies contain hemp-derived Delta-9 THC, which is federally legal in most states with less than 0.03% of dry weight.

These sweet treats are made from high-quality hemp and are GMO-free with no artificial flavors or colorings. Moreover, the product is lab tested in-house and then independently tested by an ISO-certified third-party laboratory to determine the overall content to ensure its safety and compliance with federal regulations.

With this, the brand offers fast and free shipping on its products, and if a user is not satisfied with the quality of the product, then the brand provides a 30-day money-back guarantee.

About Exhale Wellness Delta-9 Gummy Drops

Delta-9 Gummy drops are the newest additions to the Exhale Wellness product line that is available in a handy premium container, a fresh, fruity, and pre-dosed alternative for hemp users. These gummy drops are a unique product that can uplift your mood to the next level while evaluating your mind, body, and spirit. Produced with all-natural ingredients, these gummy drops are a guilt-free option that comes with numerous therapeutic benefits.

These gummy drops are a cruelty-free product with no animal gelatin, suitable for vegans with maximum potency. That said, such a product is easy to use and offers discrete usage, allowing the users to carry this product anywhere they want.