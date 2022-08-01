NASDAQ: CDNA Investor Alert: Update in Lawsuit against CareDx, Inc announced by Shareholders Foundation

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announced that a lawsuit is pending for certain investors NASDAQ: CDNA shares.



Investors, who purchased shares of CareDx, Inc prior to February 2021 and continue to hold any of their NASDAQ: CDNA shares, have also certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



On May 23, 2022, a lawsuit was filed against CareDx, Inc. The plaintiff alleges that the defendants misled investors and/or failed to disclose that Defendants had engaged in a variety of improper and illegal schemes to inflate testing services revenue and demand, including pushing a surveillance protocol through inaccurate marketing materials, offering extravagant inducements or kickbacks to physicians and other providers, and improperly bundling expensive testing services with other blood tests as part of the RemoTraC service, that these practices, and others, subjected CareDx to an undisclosed risk of regulatory scrutiny, that these practices rendered the Company’s testing services revenue reported between February 24, 2021 and May 5, 2022 artificially inflated, and that as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.



In late July 2022 several investors filed motions to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case. The court has not ruled on those motions yet.



Those who purchased shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ: CDNA) should contact the Shareholders Foundation, Inc.



CONTACT:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Christopher Claussen

+1 (858) 779-1554

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com

3111 Camino Del Rio North

Suite 423

San Diego, CA 92108



The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio legal monitoring and a settlement claim filing service, which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Any referenced cases, investigations, and/or settlements are not filed/initiated/reached and/or are not related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is only provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.