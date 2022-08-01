Robo Taxi Market Surpassing USD 24.3 Billion by 2029 Exclusive Report By Exactitude Consultancy

Top Companies covered in Robo Taxi market are Tesla Inc., Waymo LLC,Aptiv, Uber Technologies Service, Daimler AG,Lyft Inc., ,Baidu ,Didi Chuxing ,Amazon

/EIN News/ -- Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exactitude Consultancy, the market research and consulting wing of Ameliorate Digital Consultancy Private Limited has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the Robo Taxi market.The global Robo Taxi Market Size is expected to grow at 62.8% CAGR from 2020 to 2029. It is expected to reach above USD 24.3 billion by 2029 from USD 12.4 Billion in 2020.

Robo-taxis are autonomous self-driving vehicles used as taxis and are run by on-demand mobility services. They are autonomous vehicles that do not require any human interaction to operate. The development of auto automation has increased demand for self-driving cars, which has aided the expansion of robo-taxi services around the world. Additionally, the popularity of autonomous vehicles among consumers has prompted businesses to create automobiles that do not need a human driver.

The robo-taxi market is catching vast momentum due to the rising preference for novel mobility services such as ride-hailing in urban areas. Additionally, one of the main factors driving the market's growth is the development of autonomous driving technologies that enable unique types of mobility. Urban areas have a high demand for automation, electrification, and networking, which enables and shapes the robo-taxi market.

Get Sample PDF Brochure:

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/2811/robo-taxi-market#report-details

The Asia Pacific region leads the global robo-taxi market due to the growing demand for robo-taxi and the governments' focus on the environment and vehicle safety. Besides, the improving public transport infrastructure with rapid economic growth and urbanization in developing countries accelerate the region's market share. With an ever-increasing population, China, Japan, and Singapore account for notable shares in the regional market.

Industry Insights:

May 2021: Baidu launched its first driverless, commercial robotaxi service in Beijing, China.

January 2021: AutoX revealed its driverless commercial taxi service, robotaxi, in Shenzhen, China. The service is expected to be available to the public in Shenzhen.

As a part of Robo Taxi market segmentation, our study exhibits a market analysis based on type, Market application and Historic Data:

Attributes Details (Current Scenario) Base-Year 2020-2021 Historic Data 2019-2020 Forecast Period 2022-2029 Regions Covered



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa By Type/function



Car

Shuttle/Van By Application Goods Transportation

Passenger Transportation CAGR (XX%) 6.9 % (Current Market Analysis) Customization Available Yes, the report can be customized as per your need. (Free 15% Customization) Delivery Format PDF, and Excel through Email

Browse Detailed Research Insights with TOC:

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/2811/robo-taxi-market#request-a-sample

Significant Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

– Detailed overview of Portable Robo Taxi Market

– Changing market dynamics of the industry

– In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application etc

– Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

– Recent industry trends and developments

– Competitive landscape of Portable Robo Taxi Market

– Strategies of key players and product offerings

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

Finally, researchers throw light on the pinpoint analysis of Global Robo Taxi dynamics. It also measures the sustainable trends and platforms which are the basic roots behind the market growth. The degree of competition is also measured in the research report. With the help of SWOT and Porter’s five analysis, the market has been deeply analyzed. It also helps to address the risk and challenges in front of the businesses. Furthermore, it offers extensive research on sales approaches.

Checkout Our Related Research Key Updates:

Oilfield Surfactants Market

Surfactants are compounds that effectively reduce the surface tension between fluid layers in an oil field, or between two fluids and a solid. During the stages of drilling, production, refining, enhanced oil recovery, and stimulation, surfactants employed in the oilfield can be used due to their wide range of physical and chemical properties.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/3361/oilfield-surfactants-market/

Electric Vehicle Battery Market

Over the past two decades, the development of lithium-ion technology has accelerated the expansion of batteries. Although Li-ion batteries have been the primary solutions for manufacturers to power plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) and battery electric vehicles, the first hybrid vehicles used Nickel Metal Hydride (NiMH) batteries (BEVs). The advantages of Li-ion as a battery technology have propelled its expansion. Some of these advantages include high energy density, charge holding capacity, and low maintenance.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/1879/electric-vehicle-battery-market

Marine Lubricants Market

A special category of lubricants called marine lubricants is created to provide the tough performance needed in marine vessels for optimal operation. Lubricants are necessary for maritime machinery's many components to perform better, be protected, and have longer life cycles. In light of this, the use of marine lubricants is crucial for the shipping sector.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/3126/marine-lubricants-market/

Automotive Filters Market

The global automotive filter market is expected to grow at 3.95% CAGR from 2019 to 2028. It is expected to reach above USD 22.4 billion by 2028 from USD 18.00 billion in 2019.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/1754/automotive-filters-market

Automotive Plastics Market

Globally, improved vehicle design capabilities, a growing focus on vehicle weight reduction and pollution control, and a recovery in the automotive industry are the main drivers of the market's growth. Due to their ease of manufacture, potential for sourcing from renewable raw materials, and improved designs, plastics are frequently employed in automotive components and parts.

The global automotive plastics market is expected to grow at 7.9% CAGR from 2019 to 2028. It is expected to reach above USD 35.93 billion by 2028 from USD 18.12 billion in 2019.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/2103/automotive-plastics-market

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) - Exactitudeconsultancy Phone: + 1704 266 3234 sales@exactitudeconsultancy.com LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/exactitudeconsultancy/