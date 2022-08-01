Artificial Intelligence in Cancer Diagnosis and Therapy Market Future Trends, CAGR Status, Growth and Forecast to 2030

Emergen Research Logo

Increased approval of AI-based devices for cancer therapy by FDA is a key factor driving AI in cancer diagnosis & therapy market revenue growth

Artificial Intelligence in Cancer Diagnosis and Therapy Market Size – USD 367.9 Million in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 34.4%” — Emergen Research

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, August 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in cancer diagnosis & therapy market size was USD 367.9 Million in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 34.4% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing prevalence of cancer in global population and rising mortality rate from cancer are expected to drive revenue growth of the global AI in cancer diagnosis & therapy market. In addition, significant developments in AI-based approaches to detect genetic changes and aberrant protein interactions at an early stage are driving market revenue growth.

The research report on the Global Artificial Intelligence in Cancer Diagnosis and Therapy Market is formulated with insightful data that will help the established companies and new entrants to analyze the business trends and capitalize on investment strategies. The Artificial Intelligence in Cancer Diagnosis and Therapy Market is analyzed with an aim to provide assistance to the readers to gain maximum returns on the investment and to enable an informed decision-making process.

AI is able to recognize pre-existing tumors and identify those at high risk of developing the disease before it emerges. This enables doctors to keep a close eye on these patients and intervene quickly if necessary. Aside from cancer diagnosis, AI can predict how tumors progress and evolve, which might aid physicians in generating effective drugs for specific patients and influence future treatment procedures. In addition, early intervention increases patient's probability of survival, since cancer is eradicated before it can build immune resistance.

𝐓𝐨 𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐚 𝐬𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐜𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐂𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐫 𝐃𝐢𝐚𝐠𝐧𝐨𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭, 𝐯𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐭 @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/1106

Cancer is a disease with several genetic and epigenetic variations. Additionally, contemporary biomedical research focuses on bringing AI technology to clinics in a safe and ethical manner. AI-assisted pathologists and clinicians represent a significant advancement in predicting disease risk, diagnosis, prognosis, and therapy. AI has permeated many aspects of human life including health. Moreover, cancer diagnosis is perhaps the most complicated and ethically challenging medical use of AI.

𝐓𝐨 𝐤𝐧𝐨𝐰 𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐬 -Download Report Summary

The market intelligence report on the Artificial Intelligence in Cancer Diagnosis and Therapy Market industry encompasses an in-depth evaluation of different products, applications, end-users and their sales across different regions. A closer look at the important industry terms and definition, technology advancements and forces influencing the product and production capability further makes the report a valuable reference material.

Additionally, the report covers the analysis of the key players in the industry with a special focus on their global position, financial status, and their recent developments. The following #top world's manufacturers, according to the research,

List of Top Key Companies Profiled in the Artificial Intelligence in Cancer Diagnosis and Therapy Market Pfizer Inc., Therapixel, SOPHiA Genetics, Janssen Global Services, LLC., PathAI, IBM, Microsoft, Oracle, OncoHealth, and Oncora Medical.

𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 :

The immunotherapy segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021. Immunotherapy is an important breakthrough in cancer treatment. In addition, incorporation of AI increases possibility of effective cancer immunotherapy by predicting therapeutic impact based on building of immunotherapy prediction scores such as immunoscore and immunophenoscore.

These two grading systems were developed to predict how patients will respond to Immune Checkpoint Blockade (ICB) drugs. Combining AI-based diagnostic algorithms with clinical interpretations may increase diagnostic accuracy for cancer subtypes that are indistinguishable. AI technology delivers around 91.66% accuracy in differentiating Major Histocompatibility Complex (MHC) patterns associated with immunotherapy response. Importantly, AI may be used to standardize tests across institutions, rather than depending on often subjective interpretation of physicians.

The prostate cancer segment accounted for a moderate revenue share in 2021. Prostate cancer is the most common non-skin cancer in men and second leading cause of cancer-related mortality. In addition, it is anticipated that one in six American males would be affected by this condition in their lifetime. AI and ML in healthcare are two emerging fields of research that have recently attracted considerable attention.

𝐄𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐧 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐡𝐚𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐈 𝐢𝐧 𝐜𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐫 𝐝𝐢𝐚𝐠𝐧𝐨𝐬𝐢𝐬 & 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐲 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞, 𝐜𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐫 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞, 𝐞𝐧𝐝-𝐮𝐬𝐞, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧:

𝐒𝐮𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤 (𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞, 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝐌𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧; 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟗-𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎)

Radiotherapy

Chemotherapy

Immunotherapy

Precision Therapy

Phototherapy

Gene Therapy

Sonodynamic Therapy

𝐂𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐫 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤 (𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞, 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝐌𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧; 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟗-𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎)

Breast Cancer

Lung Cancer

Melanoma Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Others

𝐄𝐧𝐝-𝐔𝐬𝐞 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤 (𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞, 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝐌𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧; 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟗-𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎)

Hospitals

Cancer Research Center

Diagnostic Labs

𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐬𝐞 𝐃𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐒𝐮𝐦𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐓𝐎𝐂 @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/artificial-intelligence-in-cancer-diagnosis-and-therapy-market

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐜𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐰𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:

What is Healthcare Analytics?

What are the benefits of Healthcare Analytics?

What are the challenges of Healthcare Analytics in Market?

What are the most popular Healthcare Analytics Market trends?

What are the different types of Healthcare Analytics Market?

How can I use Healthcare Analytics in my business?

How is the Healthcare Analytics Market different from other markets?

What is the current size of Healthcare Analytics market?

Who are the major players operating in the Healthcare Analytics market?

𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐚𝐭 𝐚𝐧 𝐞𝐱𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐲 𝐝𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞 @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/1106

𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐥𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐄𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐧 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡:

temperature monitoring systems market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/temperature-monitoring-systems-market

streaming analytics market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/streaming-analytics-market

mobile marketing market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/mobile-marketing-market

residential energy storage market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/residential-energy-storage-market

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐄𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐧 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 :

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy.

