Artificial Intelligence in Cancer Diagnosis and Therapy Market Future Trends, CAGR Status, Growth and Forecast to 2030

Increased approval of AI-based devices for cancer therapy by FDA is a key factor driving AI in cancer diagnosis & therapy market revenue growth

Artificial Intelligence in Cancer Diagnosis and Therapy Market Size โ€“ USD 367.9 Million in 2021, Market Growth โ€“ at a CAGR of 34.4%” — Emergen Research

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, August 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in cancer diagnosis & therapy market size was USD 367.9 Million in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 34.4% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing prevalence of cancer in global population and rising mortality rate from cancer are expected to drive revenue growth of the global AI in cancer diagnosis & therapy market. In addition, significant developments in AI-based approaches to detect genetic changes and aberrant protein interactions at an early stage are driving market revenue growth.

The research report on the Global Artificial Intelligence in Cancer Diagnosis and Therapy Market is formulated with insightful data that will help the established companies and new entrants to analyze the business trends and capitalize on investment strategies. The Artificial Intelligence in Cancer Diagnosis and Therapy Market is analyzed with an aim to provide assistance to the readers to gain maximum returns on the investment and to enable an informed decision-making process.

AI is able to recognize pre-existing tumors and identify those at high risk of developing the disease before it emerges. This enables doctors to keep a close eye on these patients and intervene quickly if necessary. Aside from cancer diagnosis, AI can predict how tumors progress and evolve, which might aid physicians in generating effective drugs for specific patients and influence future treatment procedures. In addition, early intervention increases patient's probability of survival, since cancer is eradicated before it can build immune resistance.

Cancer is a disease with several genetic and epigenetic variations. Additionally, contemporary biomedical research focuses on bringing AI technology to clinics in a safe and ethical manner. AI-assisted pathologists and clinicians represent a significant advancement in predicting disease risk, diagnosis, prognosis, and therapy. AI has permeated many aspects of human life including health. Moreover, cancer diagnosis is perhaps the most complicated and ethically challenging medical use of AI.

The market intelligence report on the Artificial Intelligence in Cancer Diagnosis and Therapy Market industry encompasses an in-depth evaluation of different products, applications, end-users and their sales across different regions. A closer look at the important industry terms and definition, technology advancements and forces influencing the product and production capability further makes the report a valuable reference material.

Additionally, the report covers the analysis of the key players in the industry with a special focus on their global position, financial status, and their recent developments. The following #top world's manufacturers, according to the research,

List of Top Key Companies Profiled in the Artificial Intelligence in Cancer Diagnosis and Therapy Market Pfizer Inc., Therapixel, SOPHiA Genetics, Janssen Global Services, LLC., PathAI, IBM, Microsoft, Oracle, OncoHealth, and Oncora Medical.

๐’๐จ๐ฆ๐ž ๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐‡๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ฅ๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ญ๐ฌ ๐ข๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ :

The immunotherapy segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021. Immunotherapy is an important breakthrough in cancer treatment. In addition, incorporation of AI increases possibility of effective cancer immunotherapy by predicting therapeutic impact based on building of immunotherapy prediction scores such as immunoscore and immunophenoscore.

These two grading systems were developed to predict how patients will respond to Immune Checkpoint Blockade (ICB) drugs. Combining AI-based diagnostic algorithms with clinical interpretations may increase diagnostic accuracy for cancer subtypes that are indistinguishable. AI technology delivers around 91.66% accuracy in differentiating Major Histocompatibility Complex (MHC) patterns associated with immunotherapy response. Importantly, AI may be used to standardize tests across institutions, rather than depending on often subjective interpretation of physicians.

The prostate cancer segment accounted for a moderate revenue share in 2021. Prostate cancer is the most common non-skin cancer in men and second leading cause of cancer-related mortality. In addition, it is anticipated that one in six American males would be affected by this condition in their lifetime. AI and ML in healthcare are two emerging fields of research that have recently attracted considerable attention.

๐„๐ฆ๐ž๐ซ๐ ๐ž๐ง ๐‘๐ž๐ฌ๐ž๐š๐ซ๐œ๐ก ๐ก๐š๐ฌ ๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ ๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐€๐ˆ ๐ข๐ง ๐œ๐š๐ง๐œ๐ž๐ซ ๐๐ข๐š๐ ๐ง๐จ๐ฌ๐ข๐ฌ & ๐ญ๐ก๐ž๐ซ๐š๐ฉ๐ฒ ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐›๐š๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐จ๐ง ๐ฌ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ ๐ž๐ซ๐ฒ ๐ญ๐ฒ๐ฉ๐ž, ๐œ๐š๐ง๐œ๐ž๐ซ ๐ญ๐ฒ๐ฉ๐ž, ๐ž๐ง๐-๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ž, ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ซ๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง:

๐’๐ฎ๐ซ๐ ๐ž๐ซ๐ฒ ๐“๐ฒ๐ฉ๐ž ๐Ž๐ฎ๐ญ๐ฅ๐จ๐จ๐ค (๐‘๐ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ง๐ฎ๐ž, ๐”๐’๐ƒ ๐Œ๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง; ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ—-๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ‘๐ŸŽ)

Radiotherapy

Chemotherapy

Immunotherapy

Precision Therapy

Phototherapy

Gene Therapy

Sonodynamic Therapy

๐‚๐š๐ง๐œ๐ž๐ซ ๐“๐ฒ๐ฉ๐ž ๐Ž๐ฎ๐ญ๐ฅ๐จ๐จ๐ค (๐‘๐ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ง๐ฎ๐ž, ๐”๐’๐ƒ ๐Œ๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง; ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ—-๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ‘๐ŸŽ)

Breast Cancer

Lung Cancer

Melanoma Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Others

๐„๐ง๐-๐”๐ฌ๐ž ๐Ž๐ฎ๐ญ๐ฅ๐จ๐จ๐ค (๐‘๐ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ง๐ฎ๐ž, ๐”๐’๐ƒ ๐Œ๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง; ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ—-๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ‘๐ŸŽ)

Hospitals

Cancer Research Center

Diagnostic Labs

๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐ซ๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐ฌ ๐œ๐จ๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ๐ž๐ ๐ข๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ซ๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

