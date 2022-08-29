Elder Kirk E. Hillman is Bringing the Bible to Life and Nurturing Biblical Literacy with Scripture Enrichment Training

Elder Hillman and his wife Tish Elder Hillman on the Elder's Corner Radio Show

You cannot force someone to hear a message they are not ready to receive, but you must never underestimate the power of planting a seed, even though you may not see the harvest.” — Elder Kirk E. Hillman

NAZARETH, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Many born-again believers struggle to read and understand the Bible. While most have a fond view of the lessons and wisdom of the Bible, studies have shown that Bible reading is often not the top priority of professing Christians. According to reports from the American Bible Society, roughly 26 million Americans had stopped reading the Bible in the last year. Increasingly, church leaders are concerned about the biblical literacy of congregants.

A gifted biblical teacher and Christian expositor, Elder Kirk E. Hillman has created a biblical training program called Scripture Enrichment Training (S.E.T.), which introduces an exciting new way to discover the truths of God’s Word by using the paradigm of anatomy and physiology. Scripture Enrichment Training (S.E.T.) is a method of study that nurtures the reader’s ability to understand the Bible.

Certified in both biblical and Christian 12-step counseling, Elder Hillman compassionately provides personal counsel through scriptures to confront inappropriate behaviors out of deep concern for helping others to live a life pleasing to God. He trains others to do the same in his book “Nouthetic Guidance: How to biblically rebuke unrighteous behaviors.”

Author of “Read The Red: Words of Jesus Christ found in the Gospels of Matthew, Mark, Luke, and John,” Elder Hillman, is dedicated to transforming the lives of believers by guiding them into a greater understanding of the Father’s motivation and love for mankind. Elder Hillman’s pursuit in helping believers is to reveal the Father’s motivation and love for mankind. “God has a purpose of reconciling the world unto Himself by giving His only begotten Son to die on a rugged cross at Calvary. Jesus will help you learn about the meaning of eternal life with the Godhead. Jesus will teach you what the requisite is for salvation,” Elder Hillman explains. Readers can be assured they will gain knowledge through taking part in the S.E.T. bible training program.

Elder Kirk E. Hillman and his wife Tish of over 30 years have served in ministry as a teacher, exhorter, and administrators. His most recent role is serving as covering for In God’s Care Ministry in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. Kirk and his wife Tish have six children, thirteen grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren and live in the Lehigh Valley area of Pennsylvania.

Elder Hillman’s course can be found at kth-teachandlearncenter.thinkific.com/. In addition, he has authored two volumes of a Kingdom Language book series and several eBooks on various biblical counseling topics at Amazon.com.