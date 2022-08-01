Coated Paper Market To Reach USD 67.89 Billion By 2030 | High Demand from the E-Commerce Sector - Says Reports and Data

Reports And Data

Increasing online sales, flexible paper packaging, good quality print images are driving the demand for the market.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Coated Paper market is forecasted to grow at a rate of 3.3% during the period 2019-2030. The market under study had a value of USD 50.54 Billion in 2021. The demand for the industry is primarily driven by the rise in online sales or trade, rising demand for advertising and packaging in different sectors, demand from advertisement media like newsprints, magazines, brochures, and catalog among others.

The rise in e-commerce and online shopping of various goods and items is creating a huge demand in the packaging industry. This, in turn, is driving the growth of the industry and increasing its demand. Apart from that, people are also eager to use eco-friendly products and are willing to abandon plastic packaging. The food and beverage industry is also moving away from plastic packaging and adopting eco-friendly and biodegradable alternatives. These factors are giving a huge boost to the industry’s growth. Governments in European countries, the USA, India, China, among others, are taking initiatives to ban plastics as packaging material, and paper packaging is coming up as the next best alternative. Thus, in a nutshell, changing trends in the packaging industry are predicted to contribute largely to the market’s growth during the forecast period.

Top Companies: Asia Pulp & Paper, Dunn Paper Company, Lecta Group, Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd., South African Pulp and Paper Industries Limited, Stora Enso, Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget, Twin Rivers Paper Company, Verso Corporation, and Burgo Group SPA.Further key findings from the report suggest

The global coated market size is predicted to reach USD 60.205 billion by 2027. The packaging industry, along with the rise in online trade, is contributing majorly towards this figure.

The segment held a market share of more than 65.0% in 2019. Coated fine papers contain less amount of mechanical pulp and are mainly produced from the chemically bleached pulp. These papers provide excellent brightness, and that is why its demand has been consistently high every year.

The Grounded Calcium Carbonate variant of Calcium Carbonate segment would contribute to the segment’s growth during the forecast period as it is cost effecting and provides gloss, brightness, and opacity to the coated paper.

Apart from packaging, the Printing application segment is projected to witness a growth rate of 3.3% during the forecast period. As compared to other applications, the Printing segment is projected to witness a slow growth rate due to the increasing digitalization which may negatively impact the demand for printing.

The Asia-Pacific market is predicted to witness a significant growth rate of 3.8% during the forecast period. The expansion of the market in this region is mainly due to China and Japan that is supported by its consumer base, affordable labor, and regulations restricting plastic usage. The e-commerce industry is also gaining momentum in this part of the world.

Some of the key product launches in recent times are Liberty and Futura by Verso Corporation, Sinar Fold, and Sinar Card by Asia Pulp and Paper. Nippon Paper Industries have come up with innovative technologies like cellulose nanofibre, afforestation technology and kraft lignin.

JK Paper, proposed the launch of a 4250 mm wide coated board machine at the end of 2020. The machine contains extensive automation capabilities.

Product Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Coated Fine Paper

Coated Groundwood Paper

Others

Coating Material Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Clay

Calcium Carbonate

Talc

Others

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Packaging

Printing

Labels

Regional Outlook

For comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Quats market is analysed across key geographies namely: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, and Colombia), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa). Each of these regions is analysed on basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

